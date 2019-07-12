Rahul Gandhi On The Karnataka Crisis

Ex-Congress president delivered his first comments on the political crisis rocking Congress-ruled states.
Dilip R.08/03/2019 06:20
Har state Mai bjp kyunki tum sale kebal hame ladane chato ho or aatank badi ko support karte ho tum pure tarike se plane ho jaoge tumhara jagha jail Mai hai or tum bahut jaldi jail jane Bala hai
Sahil K.08/03/2019 05:47
Musalmano ko ticket nahi dete ho isliye aisa huwa
Danish A.08/03/2019 03:23
Raul ji aap kidhar he... yahi mika he aap ke bolne ka...or aap najar hi nahi aarahe
Touseef K.08/02/2019 16:43
Rahul Gandhi thanks kis baat ke liye
Amit S.08/02/2019 09:03
Tera Nam to esiliye pappu hai
Shaik B.08/01/2019 17:00
Apna time aayega next Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi
Prithvi R.08/01/2019 12:25
Are... Rahul Jee...What you sow shall you reep.... You made pavement to Modi in all aspects which is now distroying our country... So both of you and Modi is responsible for the things happening today
Vinod K.08/01/2019 09:42
Shiv bhakt bol rahe hai
Firoj A.08/01/2019 08:22
Oke.raul.vai
Bibek K.08/01/2019 05:52
Sachai to bail me kion ayeho
Ravi K.07/31/2019 17:35
Congress use to do the same thing , now if someone else is doing they are feeling offended
Ravi K.07/31/2019 15:25
A great man
Nikhil N.07/30/2019 16:18
BAD BAY
Mankal M.07/30/2019 12:59
تم چیز مست
Samir S.07/30/2019 00:21
Congress ziandabad
Rajeeb L.07/29/2019 16:54
A great leader ATAL BIHARI BAJPAYEE once said the INDIA will laugh at CONGRESS, now the day have came. And I think all should supply a truck of burnool to Rahul Gandhi and BRUT page admin
Mainul H.07/29/2019 16:17
Congress ko masbut banana hai
Sunder C.07/29/2019 08:16
Paapu kya ra
Anna D.07/29/2019 06:13
Very good Rahul gi
Jai S.07/29/2019 03:32
Kyon Jhoot bolte rehte ho Sahab kuch achi Baatein bola karo