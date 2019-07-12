back

Rahul Gandhi On The Karnataka Crisis

Ex-Congress president delivered his first comments on the political crisis rocking Congress-ruled states.

07/12/2019 4:55 PMupdated: 07/12/2019 5:05 PM
  • 335.2k
  • 245

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

218 comments

  • Dilip R.
    08/03/2019 06:20

    Har state Mai bjp kyunki tum sale kebal hame ladane chato ho or aatank badi ko support karte ho tum pure tarike se plane ho jaoge tumhara jagha jail Mai hai or tum bahut jaldi jail jane Bala hai

  • Sahil K.
    08/03/2019 05:47

    Musalmano ko ticket nahi dete ho isliye aisa huwa

  • Danish A.
    08/03/2019 03:23

    Raul ji aap kidhar he... yahi mika he aap ke bolne ka...or aap najar hi nahi aarahe

  • Touseef K.
    08/02/2019 16:43

    Rahul Gandhi thanks kis baat ke liye

  • Amit S.
    08/02/2019 09:03

    Tera Nam to esiliye pappu hai

  • Shaik B.
    08/01/2019 17:00

    Apna time aayega next Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi

  • Prithvi R.
    08/01/2019 12:25

    Are... Rahul Jee...What you sow shall you reep.... You made pavement to Modi in all aspects which is now distroying our country... So both of you and Modi is responsible for the things happening today

  • Vinod K.
    08/01/2019 09:42

    Shiv bhakt bol rahe hai

  • Firoj A.
    08/01/2019 08:22

    Oke.raul.vai

  • Bibek K.
    08/01/2019 05:52

    Sachai to bail me kion ayeho

  • Ravi K.
    07/31/2019 17:35

    Congress use to do the same thing , now if someone else is doing they are feeling offended

  • Ravi K.
    07/31/2019 15:25

    A great man

  • Nikhil N.
    07/30/2019 16:18

    BAD BAY

  • Mankal M.
    07/30/2019 12:59

    تم چیز مست

  • Samir S.
    07/30/2019 00:21

    Congress ziandabad

  • Rajeeb L.
    07/29/2019 16:54

    A great leader ATAL BIHARI BAJPAYEE once said the INDIA will laugh at CONGRESS, now the day have came. And I think all should supply a truck of burnool to Rahul Gandhi and BRUT page admin

  • Mainul H.
    07/29/2019 16:17

    Congress ko masbut banana hai

  • Sunder C.
    07/29/2019 08:16

    Paapu kya ra

  • Anna D.
    07/29/2019 06:13

    Very good Rahul gi

  • Jai S.
    07/29/2019 03:32

    Kyon Jhoot bolte rehte ho Sahab kuch achi Baatein bola karo