Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu

Do not cry pappu😂😂😂
Chutiya aadmi chutiyappa kar ra h , basss, khatam ,tata bye bye.
Tu khud bhi to bhai dogla hai kabhi hindu to kabhi christian aur musalman to tu hai hi janam se 😂
Abe papo tone tere khandane zhot bolneki digri li kya Desh lotere khandan
Nice
Kaha se ratta markar aaya hai...
Madarchod pappu
There are 2 kinds of politicians.one so good that as soon as he starts speaking the audience fall asleep and other one is also so good that he himself does not know what he is speaking.
Meaning of RAHUL is Rahu who is a demon in Hindu mythology....Where he doesn't even have is original surname who becomes RAHUL GANDHI...LOL
When did you speak something sensible last time?
Cartoon 😋😋
You made my day 😀
Do you know the meaning of Rahul ❓❓❓
Raw hull 😂
Isko pagal khane bhej do koi
you can't beat him in comedy....chota bheem is just unparalleled
M. K Gandhi ko koi hindu nahin manta hai, na bo hinduism ki practice karte the aur nahin hindutwa ke baare mein unko kuchh malum tha
Fake religion created in the names of Hindu vote bank for b j p only Rahul speaks truth so people make indecent remarks
chutiye tujhe kya pta hind kya hota bc khud to tum nam badal k bethe ho
Well said Mr Rahul Gandhi ...
Bhai tum bolna kya saah rahe hon
284 comments
