back

Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu

"They are fake Hindus!" - Rahul Gandhi

16/09/2021 4:27 PM
  • 93.7K
  • 303

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

  2. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  3. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  4. 2:06

    Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand

  5. 1:51

    Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper

  6. 2:26

    He Made A Classroom On The Road

284 comments

  • Raja T.
    an hour

    Do not cry pappu😂😂😂

  • Subham S.
    10 hours

    Chutiya aadmi chutiyappa kar ra h , basss, khatam ,tata bye bye.

  • Er K.
    2 days

    Tu khud bhi to bhai dogla hai kabhi hindu to kabhi christian aur musalman to tu hai hi janam se 😂

  • Pravin S.
    2 days

    Abe papo tone tere khandane zhot bolneki digri li kya Desh lotere khandan

  • Khan N.
    3 days

    Nice

  • SK R.
    3 days

    Kaha se ratta markar aaya hai...

  • গৌৰব শ.
    4 days

    Madarchod pappu

  • Samson P.
    4 days

    There are 2 kinds of politicians.one so good that as soon as he starts speaking the audience fall asleep and other one is also so good that he himself does not know what he is speaking.

  • Adi M.
    4 days

    Meaning of RAHUL is Rahu who is a demon in Hindu mythology....Where he doesn't even have is original surname who becomes RAHUL GANDHI...LOL

  • Amit P.
    4 days

    When did you speak something sensible last time?

  • Subash B.
    4 days

    Cartoon 😋😋

  • Manju D.
    4 days

    You made my day 😀

  • Balaji V.
    4 days

    Do you know the meaning of Rahul ❓❓❓ Raw hull 😂

  • Anup S.
    4 days

    Isko pagal khane bhej do koi

  • Amlan D.
    4 days

    you can't beat him in comedy....chota bheem is just unparalleled

  • Bikash M.
    4 days

    M. K Gandhi ko koi hindu nahin manta hai, na bo hinduism ki practice karte the aur nahin hindutwa ke baare mein unko kuchh malum tha

  • Suresh J.
    4 days

    Fake religion created in the names of Hindu vote bank for b j p only Rahul speaks truth so people make indecent remarks

  • Devesh S.
    5 days

    chutiye tujhe kya pta hind kya hota bc khud to tum nam badal k bethe ho

  • Falak A.
    5 days

    Well said Mr Rahul Gandhi ...

  • Deep S.
    5 days

    Bhai tum bolna kya saah rahe hon