Rahul Gandhi Reminds PM Modi Of India's Economic Woes

“Narendra Modi doesn’t understand economics.” Rahul Gandhi was back attacking the Prime Minister on economy and jobs amid speculation that he could soon return as Congress president.

01/29/2020 1:02 PMupdated: 01/29/2020 2:05 PM
  • 121.0k
  • 375

Politics

350 comments

  • Kasinath M.
    5 hours

    Popu

  • Nanu N.
    6 hours

    Congress sala Chor Hai

  • Vinod K.
    6 hours

    bjp

  • Subarta M.
    7 hours

    Tumi ki balta koracho

  • Mukesh G.
    7 hours

    पप्पू तू चोर है

  • Santosh Y.
    8 hours

    Sab se bdee shamshya papu

  • नंदू स.
    8 hours

    पागल है पागल की क्या बात सुने

  • Pranab B.
    8 hours

    BJP zindabad

  • Jitendra S.
    8 hours

    Time pass achha karta h lalluuuuu

  • Manish S.
    9 hours

    Bhaiya to hi bata de gst k matlab or note bandi se fayda ya niksan.

  • Ramesh T.
    9 hours

    I

  • Ganesh K.
    9 hours

    Modi ji

  • Vasta M.
    9 hours

    પપુ ધરભેગૉથા સુલર કી ઓલાદ

  • Raghubansh K.
    9 hours

    इस बेवड़े को कुछ चुतीये PM बनाना चाहते है क्या बकता है खुद को ही नहीं पता होता

  • Gopal M.
    11 hours

    Sala toi to muslim . Tai ai sob kotha bolchis

  • Raju S.
    11 hours

    पूरे देश को लूट के खाने वालों आप भी यह कह रहे हैं कि मोदी ने क्या किया मोदी ने वह किया जो आपने कभी नहीं किया

  • Raju S.
    11 hours

    दूसरों का बोलते हैं 70 सालों में तुमने कितने को दिए

  • Ranjan S.
    12 hours

    Theek hai Pappu

  • Babu D.
    12 hours

    बी जै पी

  • Seetaram S.
    12 hours

    अबे पप्पू तू यह बता 60 साल में तुमने क्या दिया हर चीज के सबूत मांगते हैं तुम्हारा नाम निशान खत्म