Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass
“Women are much more powerful than men,” Rahul Gandhi said as he went on to offer a surprise aikido lesson to the students of St. Teresa’s College in Kochi.
23/03/2021 4:57 PM
342 comments
Sahil D.a day
वो लोग जो ढंग से शुशु नही कर पाते वो आयकीडो करेंगे।😁
Suresh R.4 days
ये राहुल गांधी को बुलाता कोन है ऐसे स्कूल कॉलेज मैं 😃😃😃😃😃😃
Praveen D.4 days
Sounds logic and yes he says correct ... good i can say ..
Ragesh R.4 days
Still can't be the prime minister of India....
Parag S.4 days
Now first time ever, I truely feel RaGa is good for something.... He should be Aikido Coach rather than a day dreaming PM candidate....
Sudarshan B.5 days
What a personality 😎 a swimmer , a karate champion , martial arts , a cook, a dancer, a scientist who can turn potato into gold , agriculrure in mars , great leader , and star campaigner of BJP ❤ i hope he will make sure Bjp wins again 😌
Akshay B.5 days
This is bakthitto... Modi g using the strength of stone so he can vanish world like thanos did
Asish P.5 days
This loving man is not getting married yet?
Apratim B.5 days
Can he win votes with this 🙄
Mishra J.5 days
Cartoon
Indranil B.6 days
We all know he is a dumbass and burden to his family and party as a political leader but what about the people who adores him and wants him to be a PM
Chandra S.6 days
He can be a tutor not more any political person😂
Naveed M.6 days
Ek chai wala par hum bharousa karkay bahuth kuch koh diye.
Umesh H.6 days
Nonsense, society gives lots of respect also, pls open your eyes
Sridhar Y.6 days
The irony of asking Rahul Gandhi about self-defense techniques. Had he known those techniques, he would have used them on Arnab Goswami a long time back!
Bhaskar M.6 days
Trainer pappu
Aakash V.6 days
So Rahul Gandhi has been practicing aikido politics till now
Seth A.6 days
At least a sensible comment.
Lakchmee S.6 days
🤷ur mom dint let u married . Were/are u a daughter 🤔 sick sense
Sree K.6 days
u stop fooling around and continue your aikido and establish discipline in your life..society is not bothered about any damn thing as u sow so shall reap