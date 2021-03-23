back

Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass

“Women are much more powerful than men,” Rahul Gandhi said as he went on to offer a surprise aikido lesson to the students of St. Teresa’s College in Kochi.

23/03/2021 4:57 PM
Politics

342 comments

  • Sahil D.
    a day

    वो लोग जो ढंग से शुशु नही कर पाते वो आयकीडो करेंगे।😁

  • Suresh R.
    4 days

    ये राहुल गांधी को बुलाता कोन है ऐसे स्कूल कॉलेज मैं 😃😃😃😃😃😃

  • Praveen D.
    4 days

    Sounds logic and yes he says correct ... good i can say ..

  • Ragesh R.
    4 days

    Still can't be the prime minister of India....

  • Parag S.
    4 days

    Now first time ever, I truely feel RaGa is good for something.... He should be Aikido Coach rather than a day dreaming PM candidate....

  • Sudarshan B.
    5 days

    What a personality 😎 a swimmer , a karate champion , martial arts , a cook, a dancer, a scientist who can turn potato into gold , agriculrure in mars , great leader , and star campaigner of BJP ❤ i hope he will make sure Bjp wins again 😌

  • Akshay B.
    5 days

    This is bakthitto... Modi g using the strength of stone so he can vanish world like thanos did

  • Asish P.
    5 days

    This loving man is not getting married yet?

  • Apratim B.
    5 days

    Can he win votes with this 🙄

  • Mishra J.
    5 days

    Cartoon

  • Indranil B.
    6 days

    We all know he is a dumbass and burden to his family and party as a political leader but what about the people who adores him and wants him to be a PM

  • Chandra S.
    6 days

    He can be a tutor not more any political person😂

  • Naveed M.
    6 days

    Ek chai wala par hum bharousa karkay bahuth kuch koh diye.

  • Umesh H.
    6 days

    Nonsense, society gives lots of respect also, pls open your eyes

  • Sridhar Y.
    6 days

    The irony of asking Rahul Gandhi about self-defense techniques. Had he known those techniques, he would have used them on Arnab Goswami a long time back!

  • Bhaskar M.
    6 days

    Trainer pappu

  • Aakash V.
    6 days

    So Rahul Gandhi has been practicing aikido politics till now

  • Seth A.
    6 days

    At least a sensible comment.

  • Lakchmee S.
    6 days

    🤷ur mom dint let u married . Were/are u a daughter 🤔 sick sense

  • Sree K.
    6 days

    u stop fooling around and continue your aikido and establish discipline in your life..society is not bothered about any damn thing as u sow so shall reap

