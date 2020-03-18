Rahul Gandhi’s Alarming Coronavirus Prognosis
No Hotel For Spanish Tourist In Silchar
The First Trials Of Coronavirus Vaccine
Sanjay Singh Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots
Rahul Gandhi Gaffe On Wilful Defaulter List
The DIY Mask: Here's How It's Done
Shut up
His prediction are right since beginning.
💩
He need some job and I think Mr prime minister Modi give him. keep RG on daily wages.bcz of him Mr Modi successful in politics.
Arey Pappu chutiya hai re bevaquff
Drink animal pee and put animal poop on your face and it will all be ok!!!!
Well said Rahul
Haha he must have seen too much of zombie movies.
Everyone knows how and what measures are been taken and how effective they are!!
This Brut is run by Turkish bugger Fehmi Mohammed.. Don't expect anything good about India.. These 3rd class buggers taking this topic as a joke... Bugger take care turkey... First..
Yes.. Bugger.. U goto Italy then come back and spread Carona... Shameless character.. First study about Caronavirus then bark.. Entire World going through this issue.. Why u degrade only India.. Italian bugger.. . No words.. Shameless looteri Khandan
Brilliance thy name is now RaGa...
Clap clap clap......palC palC palC
This man's IQ is as good as a 5th grader. The whole world is seeing how India is handling this pandemic n only this person has space for whinning.
Why can’t he talk in same way in Parliament. ?? He doesn’t react in Parliament. ???
The irresponsible govt have caused 256 people suffering from corona positive in Iran by failing to evacuate them in time.
When will india learn to take issues seriously..
Pappu. Congress paid media
Ye lo national donkey aa gaya
You are the permanent Coronavirus in India...impossible to eradicate the 🤣🤣
First hand reviews from Italy. 😁
Hi! Monkey thanks for entertaining us everyday
Bhag chutiyaaa.
136 comments
Anup M.15 minutes
Shut up
Chandrakant K.20 minutes
His prediction are right since beginning.
Hiren S.20 minutes
💩
Girish P.21 minutes
He need some job and I think Mr prime minister Modi give him. keep RG on daily wages.bcz of him Mr Modi successful in politics.
Harinder K.24 minutes
Arey Pappu chutiya hai re bevaquff
Knal D.25 minutes
Drink animal pee and put animal poop on your face and it will all be ok!!!!
Nadeem S.25 minutes
Well said Rahul
Pranay K.36 minutes
Haha he must have seen too much of zombie movies. Everyone knows how and what measures are been taken and how effective they are!!
Kalia S.41 minutes
This Brut is run by Turkish bugger Fehmi Mohammed.. Don't expect anything good about India.. These 3rd class buggers taking this topic as a joke... Bugger take care turkey... First..
Kalia S.42 minutes
Yes.. Bugger.. U goto Italy then come back and spread Carona... Shameless character.. First study about Caronavirus then bark.. Entire World going through this issue.. Why u degrade only India.. Italian bugger.. . No words.. Shameless looteri Khandan
Neil M.44 minutes
Brilliance thy name is now RaGa... Clap clap clap......palC palC palC
Sharmistha C.an hour
This man's IQ is as good as a 5th grader. The whole world is seeing how India is handling this pandemic n only this person has space for whinning.
Sathish K.an hour
Why can’t he talk in same way in Parliament. ?? He doesn’t react in Parliament. ???
Ali N.an hour
The irresponsible govt have caused 256 people suffering from corona positive in Iran by failing to evacuate them in time. When will india learn to take issues seriously..
Neel B.an hour
Pappu. Congress paid media
Madhu R.an hour
Ye lo national donkey aa gaya
Shubha D.an hour
You are the permanent Coronavirus in India...impossible to eradicate the 🤣🤣
Amit S.an hour
First hand reviews from Italy. 😁
Ashutosh G.an hour
Hi! Monkey thanks for entertaining us everyday
Suraj C.an hour
Bhag chutiyaaa.