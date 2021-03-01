back
Rahul Gandhi’s Day At Sea
From jumping into the sea to eating a fish curry breakfast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had an eventful day when he accompanied a group of fishermen in Kerala's Kollam district on their ride to sea. YouTuber Sebin Cyriac captured the journey for his channel, Fishing Freaks.
01/03/2021 6:12 PM
271 comments
Junebirth C.4 hours
Rahuld Gandhi should help TMC against bjp at this moment
Shoeb P.4 hours
Super
Jaipalreddy Y.5 hours
Please don't be rude on him, he is trying his best to provide entertainment... I request you not to troll him, instead enjoy his performance. He is our chief campaigner of next election, we all have the responsibility to protect him.
Vijaykumar R.5 hours
Super
Pio P.5 hours
Rahul Gandhi... Kindly change your PR.
Alan M.5 hours
Very good Human, not fit for India's Dirty Politics!
Abhishek P.5 hours
😂😂 Brut nahi sudharega
Shantanu G.6 hours
Lame as modi
Soumyak B.6 hours
When a guy is gearless not fearless then he tries something peculiar to gauge that he's still under process. Pappu is trying to get a feel. Bdw there's no such qualification necessary that u need to know swimming and netting for 2024 pradhan mantri 💺. Now I understood why SRK kept his name Rahul. Girls' go drooling behind this name. He got more mileage from this stance. Critics are wondering if swimming costume was missed!
Irshad A.7 hours
We need pm who will be ideal for youngster ,not like current pm fakeu kabir singh lite... He is fit, he have confidence and he know how to handle all things
Vivian F.7 hours
Surely I’m going to vote Rahul Gandhi in next election but don’t know about EVM.
Krishan K.7 hours
Jab Rahul Gandhi aapko Aloo se Sona banane ka formula likh ke de tab aap. https://www.facebook.com/187303075204539/posts/805874483347392/
Samith B.8 hours
Comedy 🤣🤣
Jackson C.8 hours
Rahul is doing something modi can't
Rahul R.9 hours
Bloody Brut team.. got sold to congress. Licking their asses 👍🏻
Lalit A.9 hours
Now he has experienced everything to become a famous tour guide
Srinivas P.9 hours
Was he looking for a mermaid?
Santhosh D.9 hours
So according to bjp cowdung bhakts Mr Modi is the best in the world...we are full shit but atleast we don't worship it like you guys do.....the results are quite visible...more than 20 years in the same field and can't reduce even a single penny in petrol price..why don't you guys try this type of performance where you guys work and then let's see if you will get promotion or something else.... absolutely hopeless community..scared of everything...365 days of 365 different pooja,s can't help you with your brain disorder...total disaster...
Adnan G.11 hours
Feku ko b phenko yaha
Harshad S.11 hours
Brut kitna chaatoge.. baas ara hai muh se 🤣