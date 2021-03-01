back

Rahul Gandhi’s Day At Sea

From jumping into the sea to eating a fish curry breakfast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had an eventful day when he accompanied a group of fishermen in Kerala's Kollam district on their ride to sea. YouTuber Sebin Cyriac captured the journey for his channel, Fishing Freaks.

01/03/2021 6:12 PM
  • 251.2K
  • 298

271 comments

  • Junebirth C.
    4 hours

    Rahuld Gandhi should help TMC against bjp at this moment

  • Shoeb P.
    4 hours

    Super

  • Jaipalreddy Y.
    5 hours

    Please don't be rude on him, he is trying his best to provide entertainment... I request you not to troll him, instead enjoy his performance. He is our chief campaigner of next election, we all have the responsibility to protect him.

  • Vijaykumar R.
    5 hours

    Super

  • Pio P.
    5 hours

    Rahul Gandhi... Kindly change your PR.

  • Alan M.
    5 hours

    Very good Human, not fit for India's Dirty Politics!

  • Abhishek P.
    5 hours

    😂😂 Brut nahi sudharega

  • Shantanu G.
    6 hours

    Lame as modi

  • Soumyak B.
    6 hours

    When a guy is gearless not fearless then he tries something peculiar to gauge that he's still under process. Pappu is trying to get a feel. Bdw there's no such qualification necessary that u need to know swimming and netting for 2024 pradhan mantri 💺. Now I understood why SRK kept his name Rahul. Girls' go drooling behind this name. He got more mileage from this stance. Critics are wondering if swimming costume was missed!

  • Irshad A.
    7 hours

    We need pm who will be ideal for youngster ,not like current pm fakeu kabir singh lite... He is fit, he have confidence and he know how to handle all things

  • Vivian F.
    7 hours

    Surely I’m going to vote Rahul Gandhi in next election but don’t know about EVM.

  • Krishan K.
    7 hours

    Jab Rahul Gandhi aapko Aloo se Sona banane ka formula likh ke de tab aap. https://www.facebook.com/187303075204539/posts/805874483347392/

  • Samith B.
    8 hours

    Comedy 🤣🤣

  • Jackson C.
    8 hours

    Rahul is doing something modi can't

  • Rahul R.
    9 hours

    Bloody Brut team.. got sold to congress. Licking their asses 👍🏻

  • Lalit A.
    9 hours

    Now he has experienced everything to become a famous tour guide

  • Srinivas P.
    9 hours

    Was he looking for a mermaid?

  • Santhosh D.
    9 hours

    So according to bjp cowdung bhakts Mr Modi is the best in the world...we are full shit but atleast we don't worship it like you guys do.....the results are quite visible...more than 20 years in the same field and can't reduce even a single penny in petrol price..why don't you guys try this type of performance where you guys work and then let's see if you will get promotion or something else.... absolutely hopeless community..scared of everything...365 days of 365 different pooja,s can't help you with your brain disorder...total disaster...

  • Adnan G.
    11 hours

    Feku ko b phenko yaha

  • Harshad S.
    11 hours

    Brut kitna chaatoge.. baas ara hai muh se 🤣

