Rahul Gandhi's Exchange With A Student About The NCC

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi's response about the National Cadet Corps is telling.
Manasa B.06/19/2018 19:10
It cell guys are circulating this video because they just want to cover up and divert attention from the feku uncle speech ....
Jahangir K.06/18/2018 14:11
Ise bolte hai sachcha he has that guts to speak truth at least...feku ki tarah to nahi fekta...
Sameer K.06/15/2018 15:22
Amit P.04/08/2018 18:53
He is idiot .. just take him as a joker
Ajit P.04/07/2018 10:28
Stupid post just to show someone down. Even I don't know what that certificate is all about. But then, that one question won't make me idiot or moron and equally many thousands didn't knew about that until this viral. What makes interesting in this video is his honest reply and that questions to be asked were not preplanned.
Sujin S.04/07/2018 02:46
He had the guts to admit that he was not aware of the issue he was asked about. Thats how a man with education and common sense replies to something they dont know about. This reply is far better than saying that the climate has not changed the people have changed.
Rajasekaran V.04/06/2018 23:00
How he know about NCC, he studied in foreign country because of security reasons. Anyway happy for his guts. He should answer in next meeting.
Rajasekaran V.04/06/2018 22:56
Good question. NCC "C" certificate A grade holder cadet should get direct entry in OTA ( without exam and interview) Proud to be an NCC cadet.
Naushad D.04/06/2018 19:22
Very honest answer. Feku jesa nahi. Climate change nahi huwa hai.
Niteesh M.04/04/2018 03:53
this is also amazing jackyyy 😂
Harshavardhana V.04/03/2018 09:11
He knows only wher you get the good stuff 😂. Atleast he gave a honest reply though. 👍🏻
Akansha V.04/03/2018 07:35
At least he is honest ..he admitted what he didn't know.. Unlike our prime minister ..when he was asked about the climate change .." Climate nhi badla hai log badal gae hain" 😂😂
Shaik M.04/03/2018 03:33
Yaar you to introduce as the present of upa but don't know the NCC is Indian large and most honourable valantery service
Sapana S.04/02/2018 17:28
Heights of innocence or stupidity 🤣🤣🤣🤣. U surprise us all the time. Enough ! Can't take it any more. Practice being Manmohan Singh g.
Amarnath K.04/02/2018 14:16
There is nothing wrong in accepting instead of Blabbering like our namo does 😂😂
Pravin R.04/02/2018 07:25
This isn't even a issue ?!!Isn't it ??
Hazif I.04/01/2018 18:41
someone should have asked him about climate change also
Sneh C.04/01/2018 16:29
And still he wants to become the PM of this country
Sahil C.04/01/2018 13:19
Soo it proves he is honest
Abhilash S.04/01/2018 12:31
Modi would give C certificate holders a Cow each.