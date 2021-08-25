back
Rahul Gandhi's Tirade Against Monetising Public Assets
Does the National Monetisation Pipeline amount to "selling India's crown jewels" as Rahul Gandhi chose to describe it?
25/08/2021 2:27 PM
- 127.5K
- 3.8K
- 280
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
269 comments
Mahendra S.2 days
What's is the problem of this gentleman raga . always criticism shows frustration for modi govt and the desparation to bring down this govt the more you troll the stronger the govt becomes and you lose your credibility just because you always blabber.think
Ujjawal S.3 days
मेरे प्यारे सनातनी हिन्दू राष्ट्र वादी देश वासियों मनमोहन सिंह करें तो - विनिवेश *मोदी करें तो देश को बेचा 2009-10 में मनमोहन सिंह ने 5 कंपनियां बेचीं NHPC लिमिटेड OIL - ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड एनटीपीसी - नेशनल थर्मल पावर कॉर्पोरेशन आरईसी - ग्रामीण विद्युतीकरण निगम एनएमडीसी - राष्ट्रीय खनिज विकास निगम 2010-11 में मनमोहन सिंह ने 6 कंपनियाँ बेचीं एसजेवीएन - सतलुज जल विद्युत निगम लिमिटेड ईआईएल - इंजीनियर्स इंडिया लिमिटेड CIL - कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड पीजीसीआईएल - पावर ग्रिड कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया MOIL - मैंगनीज अयस्क इंडिया लिमिटेड एससीआई - शिपिंग कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया। 2011-12 में मनमोहन सिंह ने 2 कंपनियाँ बेचीं पीएफसी - पावर फाइनेंस कॉर्पोरेशन। ओएनजीसी - तेल और प्राकृतिक गैस निगम 2012-13 में मनमोहन सिंह ने बेचीं 8 कंपनियां सेल - भारतीय इस्पात प्राधिकरण लिमिटेड नाल्को - नेशनल एल्युमीनियम कंपनी लिमिटेड आरसीएफ - राष्ट्रीय रसायन और उर्वरक एनटीपीसी - नेशनल थर्मल पावर कॉर्पोरेशन OIL - ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड एनएमडीसी - राष्ट्रीय खनिज विकास निगम HCL - हिंदुस्तान कॉपर लिमिटेड एनबीसीसी 2013-14 में मनमोहन सिंह ने 12 कंपनियां बेचीं एनएचपीसी - नेशनल हाइड्रोइलेक्ट्रिक पावर कॉर्पोरेशन भेल - भारत हेवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड ईआईएल - इंजीनियर्स इंडिया लिमिटेड एनएमडीसी - राष्ट्रीय खनिज विकास निगम सीपीएसई - सीपीएसई-एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड PGCI - पावर ग्रिड कॉर्पोफ़ इंडिया लि एनएफएल - राष्ट्रीय उर्वरक लिमिटेड MMTC - धातु और खनिज व्यापार निगम HCL - हिंदुस्तान कॉपर लिमिटेड आईटीडीसी - भारतीय पर्यटन विकास निगम एसटीसी - स्टेट ट्रेडिंग कॉर्पोरेशन एनएलसी - नेयली लिग्नाइट कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड इन सभी का प्रमाण भी है 1.) वित्त मंत्रालय, केंद्र सरकार के तहत, निवेश और सार्वजनिक संपत्ति प्रबंधन विभाग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाएँ www.dipam.gov.इन 2.) सबसे पहले Dis-Investment पर क्लिक करें इसके बाद Past Dis-Investment पर क्लिक करें 3.) पोस्ट में दिए गए सभी डेटा वहां उपलब्ध हैं मैंने यह पोस्ट उन लोगों की आँखे खोलने के लिए किया है, जो सोचते हैं कि मोदी देश को बेच रहे हैं मोदी देश को बेच रहे हैं, तो मनमोहन पहले ही देश को बेच चुके हैं आपकी भाषा में - मनमोहन सिंह ने 2009-14 में 5 में 33 बार 26 सरकारी कंपनियों को बेचा तुलकिटिये द्वारा प्रेषित चित्रांकन का उत्तर हैं
Karthik P.3 days
In a country where most of government officers are irresponsible and doesn't do there duties in time, privatization is the only way to bring development Imagine getting a landline connection from BSNL in 90's is a lifetime achievement as the officers doesn't want to perform their duties Look at the East coast railway division it's one of the profitable lines yet it's passenger trains situation and hygienic standards were pathetic In many developed countries private sector is contributing a lot. Young generation doesn't need to worry about stupid reservations to get the job No talent no job this is how private sector works
Jamtse N.3 days
Next pm Rahul sir
Shubham S.4 days
hindusthan ki janta ko english me nai hindi me bta papu ji
Abdullah S.4 days
Modi aur Amit Shah bhi offer mein included hain
Priya K.4 days
Bnd kro agreji papu
Hitesh G.4 days
"Kasam hai desh ki mitti ki....Me Desh Nhi Bikne dunga"
Suresh S.4 days
Buddhu....Better go and settle in Italy....We have seen congress rule for 60+bloody years....All looters...
Allu V.4 days
Assests of Politicians also built by Public Money .
Nishant S.4 days
Agree to some extend 👍
Raghavan R.4 days
Let him do. It is the preorgrative the govt and how does it affect RG we has future prime minister may get similar priority.He shd exercise patience.Modi does not read what RG says .
Hrithik W.4 days
He is all talk 😂
Batumalay S.4 days
Rahul not even know ABC of Indian economy but he talks as though he knows AtoZ. In free economy privatisation and capitalism is either side of the coin
Arya G.4 days
What a dump person is this guy....rahul gandhi...
Harinder J.5 days
why did you vote for modi. I voted for mainly for what Mughals-British-Congress( gandhi- nehru) destroyed. That is Sanatan Culture of akhand bharat . Amit mind it whether a person is a Sikh, Muslim, Pathan or my friend you in alhand bharat is a Sanatani . Sanatani ka matlab jo preservance ko believe kare. Nature ki raksha kare. People in industrialization has endangered human race due to climate change. Article 370 to farm issues are deeply connected with nature as commercialization will destroy the nature. Economics of India has to be culture & natural resources based I.e. Sanatani Culture. It's a huge topic can't continue more bro.
Harinder J.5 days
What he says is correct
Ritu C.5 days
Tell RaGa to have debate on it then we will surely agree with him😂😂😂
Rajesh A.5 days
Gm
Tej N.5 days
If by chance becomes PM and terrorists attack India, which they will, then he too ll flee like ASHRAF ghani did in Afghanistan. Just like Rahul he too had foreign roots! Rahul will be puppet of China and ghani was Puppet of US.