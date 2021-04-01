back
Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Is A Liar
"My name is not Narendra Modi." Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Assam when he sailed into Modi and accused the PM of lying.
01/04/2021 12:33 PMupdated: 01/04/2021 12:35 PM
- 139.2K
- 4.8K
- 291
268 comments
Puran B.an hour
He can never be Modi?
Vishal M.an hour
BJP's star Campaigner...
Siddharth I.an hour
iska Riyal name pappu Firoz ghanchi he 😁😆😂🤣
Shamim H.an hour
মোদি একজন সত্যবাদি সে বাংলাদেশের জন্যে জেল খেটেছে অথচ তাদের দেশের লোকি জানে না🤣🤣🤣🤣
Balkrishna N.an hour
Biggest thug of india
Vijayananda V.2 hours
fake badmash
Mohan K.2 hours
His Name is Rahul Khan son of Rajiv Khan, son of Nehru Khan.😂😂
Balasubramanya B.2 hours
Who said you are narendra modi, world knows you are a fake Gandhi a looter by profession
Mangala N.3 hours
Modi has really done a lot for our country in terms of security for the country.. would Rahul be able to do that? would Congress's best matured leaders be able to do that? We need Modi's leadership for our country's security..no other government can give that security.. security of our country is very important at present..then the rest.
Abu D.3 hours
Rahul mia, tumse to nah hopayega!!
Avivekanand B.3 hours
Dogla ki bhasha pehchan jaate hein
Kalyan K.4 hours
what a crap
Tarh T.5 hours
Yes 100% right.
Shiva T.5 hours
Tonight I woke up at morning 😄 - lord pappu 🙏🏽
Umesh P.5 hours
Kuutta pappu liar
Prashant K.6 hours
Accidental stand up comedian
Damian W.6 hours
I don't need RG to give certificate that Modi is a liar. Who are you? We know Mo** is maha-liar.
Amit M.6 hours
Thank god
Ambi N.6 hours
All balls
Arun B.7 hours
Yes we know that your name is “PAPPU”. The buffoon of India. 🤣