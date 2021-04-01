back

Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Is A Liar

"My name is not Narendra Modi." Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Assam when he sailed into Modi and accused the PM of lying.

01/04/2021 12:33 PMupdated: 01/04/2021 12:35 PM
  • 139.2K
  • 291

268 comments

  • Puran B.
    an hour

    He can never be Modi?

  • Vishal M.
    an hour

    BJP's star Campaigner...

  • Siddharth I.
    an hour

    iska Riyal name pappu Firoz ghanchi he 😁😆😂🤣

  • Shamim H.
    an hour

    মোদি একজন সত্যবাদি সে বাংলাদেশের জন্যে জেল খেটেছে অথচ তাদের দেশের লোকি জানে না🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Balkrishna N.
    an hour

    Biggest thug of india

  • Vijayananda V.
    2 hours

    fake badmash

  • Mohan K.
    2 hours

    His Name is Rahul Khan son of Rajiv Khan, son of Nehru Khan.😂😂

  • Balasubramanya B.
    2 hours

    Who said you are narendra modi, world knows you are a fake Gandhi a looter by profession

  • Mangala N.
    3 hours

    Modi has really done a lot for our country in terms of security for the country.. would Rahul be able to do that? would Congress's best matured leaders be able to do that? We need Modi's leadership for our country's security..no other government can give that security.. security of our country is very important at present..then the rest.

  • Abu D.
    3 hours

    Rahul mia, tumse to nah hopayega!!

  • Avivekanand B.
    3 hours

    Dogla ki bhasha pehchan jaate hein

  • Kalyan K.
    4 hours

    what a crap

  • Tarh T.
    5 hours

    Yes 100% right.

  • Shiva T.
    5 hours

    Tonight I woke up at morning 😄 - lord pappu 🙏🏽

  • Umesh P.
    5 hours

    Kuutta pappu liar

  • Prashant K.
    6 hours

    Accidental stand up comedian

  • Damian W.
    6 hours

    I don't need RG to give certificate that Modi is a liar. Who are you? We know Mo** is maha-liar.

  • Amit M.
    6 hours

    Thank god

  • Ambi N.
    6 hours

    All balls

  • Arun B.
    7 hours

    Yes we know that your name is “PAPPU”. The buffoon of India. 🤣

