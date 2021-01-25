back
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi In Tamil Nadu
“Where is the 56-inch chest now?” the Congress leader asked, counting the ways in which PM Modi has “weakened” the country.
25/01/2021 11:59 AM
- 125.9K
- 3.6K
- 318
292 comments
Setu S.5 hours
Brut you need to stop selling yourself to the western world while Modiji brings chsnges to India after years of looting and robbery by these congressmen
Daniel R.10 hours
Right sir
ShashiKant C.11 hours
This guy is disgraceful
Dilip K.11 hours
Why would he open his mouth
Ashar M.11 hours
After independence for the first time in history china dare steps in to our country with least resistance true words, Hide behind your pillows modi ji and bakhts and history shows the courage of nehru family ,they had given the life and death for this country.
Ram P.12 hours
Comedian pappu
Dibyendu D.12 hours
Pappu rise again
Heya A.12 hours
When did he return from Italy? .. nd waiting for golden potatoes.. !
The S.14 hours
We truly know u are anti modi and favor pappu gandhi
Guruprasad S.14 hours
This fellow does not have anything to talk other than blaming Mr.Modi he is an immature and nonsense person
Imtiaz A.15 hours
Bat mein dum hai yar
Praneeth C.19 hours
Who will listen his words 🤣 Rahul Gandhi is political comedian. 😁
Debabrata D.19 hours
From his childhood he is watching watching & still watching ... let's hope he will speak someday ...
Malhotra M.19 hours
What about you Mr Juvenile Delinquent.. you have an agreement agenda with CCP.. and with millions of crores .. trying to destroy India 🇮🇳 for the sake of power .. how shameful Mr Khan oh.. Gandhi
Jayashree B.19 hours
As long as Rahul Gandhi is around, he will be the best campaigner for bjp. The horror of what will happen if this man becomes pm ..........
Ankit M.21 hours
Bull shit rahul khan
Julie J.21 hours
You can't judge a person like this ....Modi speech is not also upto the mark ....so don't judge anyone ....If you are pointing one finger on him rest all fingers are you so stop blaming blindly ....
Raj P.21 hours
Pappu is high on drugs 😉
Pummi S.a day
Apna matka Kisi aur k sir p mat phor chor pappu and his party
Saravananan S.a day
Rahul .joker of india