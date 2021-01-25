back

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi In Tamil Nadu

“Where is the 56-inch chest now?” the Congress leader asked, counting the ways in which PM Modi has “weakened” the country.

25/01/2021 11:59 AM
  • 125.9K
  • 318

292 comments

  • Setu S.
    5 hours

    Brut you need to stop selling yourself to the western world while Modiji brings chsnges to India after years of looting and robbery by these congressmen

  • Daniel R.
    10 hours

    Right sir

  • ShashiKant C.
    11 hours

    This guy is disgraceful

  • Dilip K.
    11 hours

    Why would he open his mouth

  • Ashar M.
    11 hours

    After independence for the first time in history china dare steps in to our country with least resistance true words, Hide behind your pillows modi ji and bakhts and history shows the courage of nehru family ,they had given the life and death for this country.

  • Ram P.
    12 hours

    Comedian pappu

  • Dibyendu D.
    12 hours

    Pappu rise again

  • Heya A.
    12 hours

    When did he return from Italy? .. nd waiting for golden potatoes.. !

  • The S.
    14 hours

    We truly know u are anti modi and favor pappu gandhi

  • Guruprasad S.
    14 hours

    This fellow does not have anything to talk other than blaming Mr.Modi he is an immature and nonsense person

  • Imtiaz A.
    15 hours

    Bat mein dum hai yar

  • Praneeth C.
    19 hours

    Who will listen his words 🤣 Rahul Gandhi is political comedian. 😁

  • Debabrata D.
    19 hours

    From his childhood he is watching watching & still watching ... let's hope he will speak someday ...

  • Malhotra M.
    19 hours

    What about you Mr Juvenile Delinquent.. you have an agreement agenda with CCP.. and with millions of crores .. trying to destroy India 🇮🇳 for the sake of power .. how shameful Mr Khan oh.. Gandhi

  • Jayashree B.
    19 hours

    As long as Rahul Gandhi is around, he will be the best campaigner for bjp. The horror of what will happen if this man becomes pm ..........

  • Ankit M.
    21 hours

    Bull shit rahul khan

  • Julie J.
    21 hours

    You can't judge a person like this ....Modi speech is not also upto the mark ....so don't judge anyone ....If you are pointing one finger on him rest all fingers are you so stop blaming blindly ....

  • Raj P.
    21 hours

    Pappu is high on drugs 😉

  • Pummi S.
    a day

    Apna matka Kisi aur k sir p mat phor chor pappu and his party

  • Saravananan S.
    a day

    Rahul .joker of india

