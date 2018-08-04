back

Rahul Gandhi Twitter debate

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was the subject of an intense debate between Congress social media head Divya Spandana and BJP information & technology head Amit Malviya.

04/08/2018 2:01 PM
  • 570.4k
  • 465

And even more

  1. 3:09

    Kamal Haasan Wants A Health Budget Increase

  2. 5:08

    Covid-19 And MP Politics: A Timeline

  3. 2:01

    Migrant Workers Running Out Of Patience

  4. 2:42

    Navlakha Surrenders In Bhima Koregaon Case

  5. 1:18

    Funeral Crowd In Kashmir Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

  6. 2:22

    5 Times Politicians Flouted The Lockdown

360 comments

  • Daniel S.
    04/21/2018 01:20

    Though RG is a joke, Malvia need to grow up. Making fun is not victory, cultivate healthy criticism is the maturity of good house debates!!

  • Deepika S.
    04/12/2018 05:03

    Let him grow up..to be a 10th pass later he can "dream" and get inspired about being a PM like Modi Ji

  • Satish L.
    04/08/2018 17:32

    And what about the coccaine addiction ?

  • Vinit T.
    04/08/2018 11:22

    Dangal hogayi bhai XD

  • Suraj K.
    04/08/2018 11:06

    Hats off to that girl who is defending a lost battle alone 👍😐🙏😀

  • Vignesh M.
    04/07/2018 17:45

    Congress needs a potential leader not Rahul

  • Shashi K.
    04/07/2018 14:12

    comments odhu

  • Abhijeet N.
    04/07/2018 11:04

    Modi can’t speak one line in English in proper grammar without a written note but on Twitter his English is perfect. So I guess Congress and BJP both adopt the same strategy

  • Umang S.
    04/07/2018 02:47

    We have no problem if u chose to be 4th wife of a 80 yr old fart ...that’s ur business

  • Bipul S.
    04/07/2018 01:02

    Fuck oofff Rahul lovers

  • Surya D.
    04/07/2018 00:59

    So true he is a person of absolutely no intelligence. People of India deserve only Pappu.

  • Manoj M.
    04/07/2018 00:54

    Well said madam.,, 👏👏👏👏👏 And sir u answer hw u did know the election's​ date before ., The election commission do the announcement.!???

  • Pranauv R.
    04/06/2018 21:43

    idiots everywhere

  • Varun U.
    04/06/2018 21:08

    By saying people evolve and grow up... she silently agreed that to Rahul Gandhi's wits :D

  • Ankita J.
    04/06/2018 21:07

    it's official!

  • Jasvinder S.
    04/06/2018 20:24

    Step by step now u can know how bjp it cell fool us. https://fakenewsbusterr.blogspot.in/2018/04/bjp-it-cell-exposed.html?m=1

  • Ashutosh P.
    04/06/2018 20:14

    At last she accepted Rahul has yet to Grow up he is a foolish kid as of now!! 👌

  • Bipin K.
    04/06/2018 19:30

    How many fucks should we award to both of these......?!😷😷

  • Bhaskar B.
    04/06/2018 19:27

    amit ko sadak mey pitna chahiye.... khud ko bech khahiye bjp k andar

  • Basava S.
    04/06/2018 19:24

    what's wrong with this lady.. she is good at movies then politics... Ramya please come back to movies