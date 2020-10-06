back
Rahul Gandhi Vs. Adityanath on Hathras
Rahul Gandhi attacked the Yogi administration over the Hathras rape incident. But the BJP chief minister held his ground and claimed that the protests were a part of a conspiracy...
06/10/2020 4:42 PM
73 comments
Son S.13 minutes
Your development mean killing and raping lower class citizens? Seems any time you can allow to rape Dallit girls by upper class people. You allow to destroy and threaten them. Is this what you called new development?
Poniappa M.14 minutes
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/law-and-order/explosive-rahul-gandhis-hathras-right-hand-man-boasts-bloody-plot-to.html
Ram A.20 minutes
This is just an attempt to create unrest and revolt against duly elected government by the people . Actually Congress is totally finished and frustrated - being out of power and further knows it can not be in power hence cannot LOOT the country . Real frustrating for them and Gandhi Nehru clan
Shashikanth U.2 hours
Yogi name BHOGI CORRECT!!!!
Jitendar N.3 hours
Mr Brut Anti Indian
Janet W.6 hours
Yogi is not vegetarian. Look at his face seriously violent with high blood pressure. He is going to have a stroke in the next few years
Aram A.6 hours
Aram A.6 hours
Aram A.6 hours
Shruti D.7 hours
UP is not even in Top 3 Rape States. Top 3 positions are held by Rajasthan, Maharashtra& Kerala. How come nobody is speaking on rape of under age girls in Rajasthan?? We also read new about PFI agents being arrested. Cars toppled over. Also how come reports are changing every new day. And how come in both SSR & Hatras case family of sons asking for CBI & girls are opposing CBI enquiry?
Anshul S.8 hours
Saw the news last night, that isn't a rape case, it's a case of Honour Killing by her own family members, but they blamed her lover, there wasn't a report of Rape either in the tests.
Aman G.9 hours
पाप का घड़ा इनका अब भर चुका है... दोबारा वोट दिया तो ये लोग गरीबों को घर में घुस कर मारेंगे, महिलाओं के साथ अत्याचार करेंगे...और किसी को न्याय नहीं मिलेगा.
Neha D.9 hours
Kya joke h yogi ........ ji
Fatima T.9 hours
Conspiracy of the CONSPIRATORS...wow BREAKING NEWS
Mohameed A.9 hours
Seve beti home
Anuradha A.10 hours
Pagal hain sab baat kuch hoti hai jawab kuch or hi dete hai.
Radha K.10 hours
This govt is always ready to defend itself whenever people question them. But the fact is they are not capable to run this country properly because of their orthodox and narrow thoughts.
Rahul V.10 hours
Agya Cartoon
Ajit N.11 hours
Jant ko chutiya Bana ne Ka Hain yougi g kaa
Abdul M.11 hours
Both are quiner