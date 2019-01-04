back
Rahul Gandhi VS Arun Jaitley on the Rafale deal
The opposition leader and the government finance minister clashed over who was telling the truth and who was lying about the controversial aircraft deal.
01/04/2019 1:36 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 11:37 AM
413 comments
Hamza S.01/21/2019 09:07
Rajniti ka star girta jaa raha hai
Shankar P.01/21/2019 06:45
Bjp
Raja B.01/21/2019 01:34
Brut खान्ग्रेसी दलाल है।
Prasad K.01/20/2019 23:03
How dare Raul Vinci talk like this.if he talk like this in USA or n Arab he have been hanged within seconds...he playing in national interest,,,miss guiding people.
Prasad K.01/20/2019 22:56
Rahul Gandhi is making biggest blunder ,,,if he is in Europe or in Arab country's already he will b shot killed or hanged...in under law.
Veer B.01/20/2019 19:53
Bjp
Kuldeep C.01/20/2019 19:38
Rahul Gandhi jindabad
Gaju P.01/20/2019 14:35
Modiji would is no 1 Sacha neta
Yen L.01/20/2019 13:52
I like BJP. I m support BJP
Singh G.01/20/2019 13:26
Rahul is true speach and jatli is lie speach.....
Shivam S.01/20/2019 11:58
Papu he to ha
Surjit D.01/20/2019 08:21
Modey
Satyanarayan P.01/20/2019 07:24
सोनिया जी का एक ही सपना है ।देश जाये भाड़ मे मेरा मंदबुद्धि बेटा सेट हो जाये। पीएम बन जाये किसी तरह ।।
Rudr K.01/20/2019 05:51
Papu
Girdhari S.01/20/2019 05:19
महागठबंधन बंगाल तक पहुंच गया है बस थोड़ा आगे जाकर बंगाल की खाड़ी में गिर जाये तो देशहित में ये महागठबंधन का पहला और आखरी कदम होगा.
Sanjeet K.01/20/2019 04:58
Best jately
Gendu S.01/20/2019 04:08
Bahut sunder jetly ji
Ashraf S.01/20/2019 03:05
It's very disgusting and unaccountable that the Finance minister is playing the role of defence minister. Prime Minister is playing the role of foreign minister. The most immature, irresponsible unaccountable govt we have ever witnessed in our nation. It's bad luck of my country to have such ministers........
Anas A.01/20/2019 02:49
Jai RaGa
Hrudananda J.01/20/2019 02:46
Papu Kya Jaane ka