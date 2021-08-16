back
Rahul Gandhi Vs. Piyush Goyal On Parliament Stalemate
When Rahul Gandhi and Piyush Goyal battled it out on exactly why the monsoon session of Parliament was so unproductive...
16/08/2021 4:35 PMupdated: 16/08/2021 4:37 PM
20 comments
MV R.2 days
Rahul is a fraud to the core. He doesn't have anything to discuss or debate except stubbornly placing allegations against others.
Michael M.2 days
Bjp does not want to debate on many issues, any opposition minister wants a debate on new farm laws,the microphone is switched off, no talks on Pegasus, rules governing insurance, opposition mouth shut,so certainly their will not allow the parliament to function, circumstances are created by bjp
Prabhu R.2 days
"nothing short of murder" but people died during demonetization due to natural causes!
Kamaljit S.3 days
Opposition should have done this a long time ago. Well done opposition
Sneha J.3 days
Modi excelled his wife...the same way Modi Naxals his Boy's... 🤮🤮🤮
Neelam J.3 days
Down with Piyush Goyal , you are killing democracy
Prasanna K.3 days
IF YOU CANNOT CONVINCE THE CITIZENS... CONFUSE THE CITIZENS IS POLITICS OF DEMOCRACY...! 🇮🇳 JAI HIND
Brut India3 days
The worst Session in terms of productivity for both Houses was the Winter Session of 2010 (since 1999). The BJP was in Opposition then, and the party allowed no business to be transacted, demanding a probe into the 2G spectrum licence allocation. The productivity of Rajya Sabha plunged to 2%; Lok Sabha was at 6 %. This is what happened during this year's session with a comparison to other sessions in the past: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/parliament-monsoon-session-disruption-pegasus-spyware-farners-protest-covid-situation-7449694/
Vani S.3 days
Without discussion solve unemployment and poverty in India
