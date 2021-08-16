back

Rahul Gandhi Vs. Piyush Goyal On Parliament Stalemate

When Rahul Gandhi and Piyush Goyal battled it out on exactly why the monsoon session of Parliament was so unproductive...

16/08/2021 4:35 PMupdated: 16/08/2021 4:37 PM
  • 10.3K
  • 20

20 comments

  • Najam A.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4621497127860942&id=100000021002840

  • MV R.
    2 days

    Rahul is a fraud to the core. He doesn't have anything to discuss or debate except stubbornly placing allegations against others.

  • Michael M.
    2 days

    Bjp does not want to debate on many issues, any opposition minister wants a debate on new farm laws,the microphone is switched off, no talks on Pegasus, rules governing insurance, opposition mouth shut,so certainly their will not allow the parliament to function, circumstances are created by bjp

  • Srinivas T.
    2 days

    joker

  • Prabhu R.
    2 days

    "nothing short of murder" but people died during demonetization due to natural causes!

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Good afternoon

  • Harsha S.
    2 days

    😂😂😂

  • Kamaljit S.
    3 days

    Opposition should have done this a long time ago. Well done opposition

  • Sneha J.
    3 days

    Modi excelled his wife...the same way Modi Naxals his Boy's... 🤮🤮🤮

  • Vellu P.
    3 days

    Traitors in action

  • Neelam J.
    3 days

    Down with Piyush Goyal , you are killing democracy

  • Bhaskar D.
    3 days

    Our evergreen comedian Charsi Pappu Khan on his old comedy show.

  • Prasanna K.
    3 days

    IF YOU CANNOT CONVINCE THE CITIZENS... CONFUSE THE CITIZENS IS POLITICS OF DEMOCRACY...! 🇮🇳 JAI HIND

  • Shivcoomar B.
    3 days

    Rahul Gandhi, Shri Pappu Ji is a JOKER

  • Brut India
    3 days

    The worst Session in terms of productivity for both Houses was the Winter Session of 2010 (since 1999). The BJP was in Opposition then, and the party allowed no business to be transacted, demanding a probe into the 2G spectrum licence allocation. The productivity of Rajya Sabha plunged to 2%; Lok Sabha was at 6 %. This is what happened during this year's session with a comparison to other sessions in the past: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/parliament-monsoon-session-disruption-pegasus-spyware-farners-protest-covid-situation-7449694/

  • Himani K.
    3 days

    House of all the mad people = parliament

  • Bheemashankar B.
    3 days

    Pg is a licker and rg is a rich royal independent Indian born to serve Indians

  • Vijayan K.
    3 days

    Rahul .not.goind.marrage.because.in.krtsla He Is.happa.so Eith Hinm Thextri.g Di Famage.indis

  • Vani S.
    3 days

    Without discussion solve unemployment and poverty in India

  • Sonika M.
    3 days

    Now it's time to get married for rahul gandhi