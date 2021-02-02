back

Rahul Gandhi VS. Smriti Irani On The Farmer Protest

When Smriti Irani took on Rahul Gandhi over his claims about how the farmer protests would spread across India.

02/02/2021 1:27 PM
  • 202K
  • 681

Politics

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  3. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  4. 3:19

    Modi Bats For Privatisation

  5. 3:32

    Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws

  6. 3:55

    PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

668 comments

  • Robinson S.
    2 days

    This woman cares for her party a d power more than the people and the country

  • IftekharAhmed S.
    5 days

    She is good for nothing for the people of India , but a good TV Artist. Nothing More

  • Agan A.
    5 days

    Queen liar

  • Aneez B.
    6 days

    Stupid nautangi rani... where are you?...the LPG, petrol etc., prices increasing day by day by so called hypocritical leaders... bas kar ....kyunki saas kabhi bahu huwa karthi thi ek jamane mein..

  • Hæññæñ G.
    6 days

    I love Rahul Gandhi

  • Terry S.
    7 days

    More lies by the government

  • Terry S.
    7 days

    The police is under the command of the bjp and rss. If you beat up protestor then they will attack you

  • Pugal A.
    10/02/2021 14:11

    In Digital India whether we have treated equally or not government making good plans for citizens welfare but advantage of “Digital India” we refer what happened in past People sitting in power fought street for fuel price hike, its not joke price less than 60 only for that itself screaming like anything Proof: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WXs68pw2oAg Expected reply this is animated, voice modified, etc,,,, Not only IT wing everyone access to anything internet just saying. What to do people becoming smart it will be bigger trouble for rulers think people are un-educated

  • Tashaffi H.
    10/02/2021 04:15

    She is an failure she is moron corrupt

  • Inayath K.
    09/02/2021 08:08

    Randi ki gand may aajkal machal machal k modi they raha hai a aajkal silent hai kau reee randi gass kitna hai patrol kitna teri chut may modi ka mil raha hai is ka matlab kuch bi bolay ki tuh

  • Ins T.
    08/02/2021 20:06

    That lady face full of fat

  • Mandeep S.
    08/02/2021 18:31

    Bitch

  • Abdullah M.
    08/02/2021 17:36

    Smriti Irani is talking like a typical 3rd world Country politician.

  • Raju R.
    08/02/2021 15:42

    Rahul gandhu kutta,full drama

  • M R.
    08/02/2021 12:19

    Randi rakhail

  • Touseef N.
    08/02/2021 11:31

    Bjp is whole acting platform nutaki walon ko welcome 🙏

  • Suresh S.
    08/02/2021 10:57

    Chtya Rahul gandi

  • Savio V.
    08/02/2021 07:17

    Irani is a big liar why is she not protesting for her party to reduce petrol and diesel price

  • Aniket R.
    08/02/2021 06:14

    Lady Smriti Irani using her saas bahu acting skills in real!

  • Arpit K.
    08/02/2021 05:16

    Listen ya "Kuki sas bhi kabhi bahu thi" now it's headache for nation

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.