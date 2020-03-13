back

Rahul Opens Up On Scindia Exit

Rahul Gandhi doesn't think his college friend who just joined the BJP will find respect there.

03/13/2020 11:24 AM
  • 70.5k
  • 146

And even more

  1. 6:21

    Opposition Leaders Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots

  2. 2:27

    Rahul Opens Up On Scindia Exit

  3. 4:08

    Scindia Congress Vs. Scindia BJP

  4. 2:13

    Gender Bias Against Women On The Rise

  5. 2:43

    Derek O’ Brien’s Speech From Parliament Corridor

  6. 2:42

    Kausar Ali: The Survivor From The Delhi Riot Viral Clip

145 comments

  • Prakash S.
    13 hours

    Abey chutiye kehna kya chahta hai??

  • Ashfaque S.
    13 hours

    Mr.sindhiya u spoiled ur father dignity ..u r liar..ur left congress i dnt care..u joint bjp rss i dnt bother...but u r doing just a business..shame on u buddy

  • Safdar B.
    a day

    He failed to convince his old friend, how can he convince other party members. Mr. Gandhi.. Please vacate the top position of Congress party. Which is much needed now.

  • Yusuf P.
    a day

    ALL ARE FACK

  • Ujwal J.
    a day

    Oh yeah.... a fool can figure out why!!!

  • Kashif R.
    a day

    Rahul baba is right

  • Babaldeep S.
    2 days

    People those who are sharing opinion are from his constituency ... because I am and I know he is great leader and he support every person regardless of their religion or cast..

  • Vrishali P.
    2 days

    Congress is lazy.. BJP is power greedy ... people are helpless.

  • Vrishali P.
    2 days

    Vartaman me BJP me jo sthiti hai wo bhi wo BJP nahi hai jo pehle thi. 🤣 You just want power and nothing else. That's why you joined hands with power greedy duo of BJP.

  • Glanson F.
    2 days

    Barr barr modi sarkaar

  • Pradeep S.
    2 days

    Scindia ma ki chut saala,jo stithi aaj congress ki nahi rahi,madarchod wo kya aaj bjp main hai kya.....jo bjp main ho raha hai,chal raha hai,wo terko sahi lag raha hai....tune galat kadam galat waqt pe or galat logo ke saath uthaaya hai,wo din dur nahi jab tera vibaash hoga........chor luccha,satta ka bhogi,dhongi gadaar kutta

  • Zhopo V.
    3 days

    The king is poor so needs Rss

  • Mulagapati V.
    3 days

    This political jumping jacks are the problem now in Indian political system , as they are just empty vessels without any water , we need politicians who stick to the ideals , and walk the path even if they are not in power. Day by day , Indian democratic system is being damaged brick by brick.

  • Govindraj R.
    3 days

    Congratulations Mr. Scindia you have parted ways with bunches of paranoid people on the Congress.

  • Jyotirmoy S.
    3 days

    Politicians the are worst people of India.

  • Sk S.
    3 days

    Every bramin with Rass terrorist group

  • Don H.
    3 days

    The truth democracy will reign again..hindutva might revive today .... will lose one day, in tat time democracy will will revive forever.

  • Prabhat T.
    3 days

    You don't keep a class fellows waiting end togather then expect him to honour you no way

  • Kalyana P.
    3 days

    Scindia is a fool

  • Rupert S.
    3 days

    Dude, if that’s the case.. why did’nt you start from scratch a new party with your convictions and serve the people and the nation! Why did you join into another party?