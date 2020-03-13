Opposition Leaders Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots
Rahul Opens Up On Scindia Exit
Scindia Congress Vs. Scindia BJP
Gender Bias Against Women On The Rise
Derek O’ Brien’s Speech From Parliament Corridor
Kausar Ali: The Survivor From The Delhi Riot Viral Clip
Abey chutiye kehna kya chahta hai??
Mr.sindhiya u spoiled ur father dignity ..u r liar..ur left congress i dnt care..u joint bjp rss i dnt bother...but u r doing just a business..shame on u buddy
He failed to convince his old friend, how can he convince other party members.
Mr. Gandhi.. Please vacate the top position of Congress party. Which is much needed now.
ALL ARE FACK
Oh yeah.... a fool can figure out why!!!
Rahul baba is right
People those who are sharing opinion are from his constituency ... because I am and I know he is great leader and he support every person regardless of their religion or cast..
Congress is lazy.. BJP is power greedy ... people are helpless.
Vartaman me BJP me jo sthiti hai wo bhi wo BJP nahi hai jo pehle thi. 🤣
You just want power and nothing else. That's why you joined hands with power greedy duo of BJP.
Barr barr modi sarkaar
Scindia ma ki chut saala,jo stithi aaj congress ki nahi rahi,madarchod wo kya aaj bjp main hai kya.....jo bjp main ho raha hai,chal raha hai,wo terko sahi lag raha hai....tune galat kadam galat waqt pe or galat logo ke saath uthaaya hai,wo din dur nahi jab tera vibaash hoga........chor luccha,satta ka bhogi,dhongi gadaar kutta
The king is poor so needs Rss
This political jumping jacks are the problem now in Indian political system , as they are just empty vessels without any water , we need politicians who stick to the ideals , and walk the path even if they are not in power. Day by day , Indian democratic system is being damaged brick by brick.
Congratulations Mr. Scindia you have parted ways with bunches of paranoid people on the Congress.
Politicians the are worst people of India.
Every bramin with Rass terrorist group
The truth democracy will reign again..hindutva might revive today .... will lose one day, in tat time democracy will will revive forever.
You don't keep a class fellows waiting end togather then expect him to honour you no way
Scindia is a fool
Dude, if that’s the case.. why did’nt you start from scratch a new party with your convictions and serve the people and the nation! Why did you join into another party?
