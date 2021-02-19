back

Rahul Wows College Crowd In Puducherry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sportingly answered some personal questions from students at a college in Puducherry. He was visiting the union territory ahead of assembly elections scheduled to be held in a few months.

19/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 740K
  • 893

750 comments

  • Justin S.
    16 hours

    Rahul Anna has changed him personally and mentally..

  • Bunny V.
    18 hours

    Principal or teacher's names also not sir naa 😁

  • Prabhananda K.
    a day

    Time passer pappu lootnewala

  • Vyshnavi K.
    a day

    Atleast so far soo bttr than

  • Farah K.
    a day

    If he become india's Prime minister maza ajayga 😉 then i can say " Maza ayaa"

  • Vikas T.
    2 days

    Rahul anna 😜😜

  • Manoj R.
    2 days

    Just a week after after his wow trip to Puducherry the congress government there collapses! What a leg!

  • Naresh
    2 days

    😂😂😂

  • Mallikarjun N.
    2 days

    Good India anti

  • Rajarshi D.
    2 days

    He doesn't want to be called sir . Only pappu.

  • Omkar G.
    2 days

    The man with Golden heart💜

  • Tusharkanti D.
    3 days

    Apne ko handsome hunk damajhta hai ur family politics destroied our country hoe could the young sitting their to listen that fellow

  • Rave S.
    3 days

    Rahul is also same like Modi 02 Faku for India 🇮🇳 he can’t be PM for India 🇮🇳 we all Support Kejriwalji Our PM

  • Rajendrakumar K.
    3 days

    One of the question is big how she asked, not blaming her , many of need understand about goodness of human being, who she asking, what type of ,not hurting girls

  • Siva K.
    3 days

    Not sir or not Rahul he is pappu

  • Thri N.
    3 days

    Brute: Characterized by an absence of reasoning or intelligence - ironically implies your useless posts!!

  • Vishal D.
    3 days

    Meanwhile Bjp:- Thanks RAGA

  • Vaheed M.
    3 days

    seems lyk matured 👍

  • Bhumika B.
    3 days

    As we all heard since from our childhood infact this had been rooted strongly in beliefs of our society that a doctor's son has to become a doctor & an engineer's son has to become an engineer just like that Rahul has been pushed to his family's pathway of politics....... but still am thinking that he is the unsuitable man for what he his doing right now..... just because of my elder's or my ancestors are of from politics their intentions are politics their thinking is politics their whole & soul is politics it doesn't mean that we should push our upcoming generation towards the same and also do that same what we have done since from decades..... Rahul has not opted this as a career infact it's a stubborn family thinking that he should follow his ancestors & that's it

  • Ramesh C.
    3 days

    Telugu ekkada unna Raju ye

