Rahul Wows College Crowd In Puducherry
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sportingly answered some personal questions from students at a college in Puducherry. He was visiting the union territory ahead of assembly elections scheduled to be held in a few months.
19/02/2021 2:57 PM
Justin S.16 hours
Rahul Anna has changed him personally and mentally..
Bunny V.18 hours
Principal or teacher's names also not sir naa 😁
Prabhananda K.a day
Time passer pappu lootnewala
Vyshnavi K.a day
Atleast so far soo bttr than
Farah K.a day
If he become india's Prime minister maza ajayga 😉 then i can say " Maza ayaa"
Vikas T.2 days
Rahul anna 😜😜
Manoj R.2 days
Just a week after after his wow trip to Puducherry the congress government there collapses! What a leg!
Naresh2 days
😂😂😂
Mallikarjun N.2 days
Good India anti
Rajarshi D.2 days
He doesn't want to be called sir . Only pappu.
Omkar G.2 days
The man with Golden heart💜
Tusharkanti D.3 days
Apne ko handsome hunk damajhta hai ur family politics destroied our country hoe could the young sitting their to listen that fellow
Rave S.3 days
Rahul is also same like Modi 02 Faku for India 🇮🇳 he can’t be PM for India 🇮🇳 we all Support Kejriwalji Our PM
Rajendrakumar K.3 days
One of the question is big how she asked, not blaming her , many of need understand about goodness of human being, who she asking, what type of ,not hurting girls
Siva K.3 days
Not sir or not Rahul he is pappu
Thri N.3 days
Brute: Characterized by an absence of reasoning or intelligence - ironically implies your useless posts!!
Vishal D.3 days
Meanwhile Bjp:- Thanks RAGA
Vaheed M.3 days
seems lyk matured 👍
Bhumika B.3 days
As we all heard since from our childhood infact this had been rooted strongly in beliefs of our society that a doctor's son has to become a doctor & an engineer's son has to become an engineer just like that Rahul has been pushed to his family's pathway of politics....... but still am thinking that he is the unsuitable man for what he his doing right now..... just because of my elder's or my ancestors are of from politics their intentions are politics their thinking is politics their whole & soul is politics it doesn't mean that we should push our upcoming generation towards the same and also do that same what we have done since from decades..... Rahul has not opted this as a career infact it's a stubborn family thinking that he should follow his ancestors & that's it
Ramesh C.3 days
Telugu ekkada unna Raju ye