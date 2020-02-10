Raj Thackeray Sees No Point In Anti-CAA Protests

“Why are they showing their power?” Anti-CAA protestors have a new critic: Maharashtra’s Raj Thackeray.
Laik K.3 hours
He is changing his colour according to situation after all one gunda can't say anything Gud but not this time we r Indian Muslims n will not going to spare anyone,
Mohammad F.5 hours
Lo bhai ab ye bhai sahab bol rahe hain jinhone apne hi deshwasi UP bihar walo ko maar k Maharashtra se bhagaya tha wo dusre desho se logo ko yahan laa ke basane ki baat kar raha hai. What a clown he is. He doesn't have a stand on anything simply following the orders of Bjp kyunki Bjp ne isey iske "achche din" ka lollipop diya hai😂🤔🙏
Faez R.6 hours
Look who's talking the man who don't want Uttar Pradesh people in Maharashtra N Now he is talking about Pakistan & Bangladesh people in India 😂😂 Actually he is confused with his Life Just because he want to survive in poltics .....but the fact is his poltics career is totally finshed..
Mohammed M.7 hours
He got mad I don't know why
Binod P.7 hours
Ye gandu hey
Matalick B.8 hours
Jai bhawani
Ishaque A.8 hours
Uneducated people like him will now lecture us what's CAA & NRC? We have already rejected the acts as well as those who support itm
Mohammed S.8 hours
A Sabe Bjp ki Basha paletxs
Zeba M.8 hours
Ye log India ki improvement p koi baat nai karte.only hindu muslim bas yahi topic hai inke pas.shame shame
ವಿನಾಯಕ ತ.8 hours
I Support NRC nOt CAA
Amol D.9 hours
Rang badalu
R J.9 hours
😂😂
Irfanbin S.10 hours
WE STRONGLY REJECTED NRC AND CAA
Imnotstar I.10 hours
we reject CAA and NRC you can bring that act in a legal way like we will provide citizenship to those who come from pok ,Bangladesh,Afghanistan ,but we will not apply this act for those Muslims who came from this 3 nations easy as that rather then mention religion's . and making it an unconstitutional law ..and imagine brother how can a person who barley earn 300 rs per day will show 70 years old documents .. There are thousand of peoples around our nation who will get affect by this act all those will be poor of the poor..
Vishal S.10 hours
He is a chameleon Trying to survive for few more years..
Anita C.10 hours
Support Raj
Salman K.11 hours
Nikal laude pehli fursat mei nikal🤣
Salman K.11 hours
Jo tune bhaiyya log ko maara hai uska jawab teko dena padega beta🤣
Salman K.11 hours
Aaj iska koi mla nahi hai toh vote k liye kuch bhi karega
Salman K.11 hours
Abe teko toh chane se problem hai Maharashtra mei toh tu kya bangladeshi aur pakistani ko rehne dega gadhe😊