Rajdeep Sardesai On Future Of India Under Modi
“India is slowly becoming an elected autocracy. The individual matters much more than any institution.” Rajdeep Sardesai’s alarming diagnosis of India’s democratic future…
01/20/2020 3:47 PMupdated: 01/20/2020 4:01 PM
393 comments
Pradyumna K.2 hours
Propogandist shit! Wonder how much money he got to read this script
Simon T.2 hours
What ever Rajdeep says is absolutely right, I am amazed why has he come up such kind of a statement on some other media platform when he himself is a senior journalist in a prominent channel? At some point or other he should also accept that he has also compromised on his duties as a senior and experienced reporter and journalists. He shouldn't be making such statements as he has had his good days after 2014 and now things are slowly fading away. Clearly exposes the croc 🐊 inside. He could have made a change in the earlier days when things were still slowly building up, by questioning things. One right doesn't clear a decade full of wrong.
Krish T.3 hours
Brut India इसको इतना seriously मत लो नकारा है ये
Raja R.3 hours
I totally disagree with u.what u say about Subash bose netaji,why did he left congress.when he was a president of congress,I don't think he was less then u ,u are a simple journalist.But the then time he stood 4th IN I.C.S Just to satisfy his father.But whole of his life he sparred for for India.What will u say about Shyama prasad Mukherjee,to avoid article 370 he himself went to kashmir as a part of India he was also single person.He had gave his life for thenation India. Keep ur mind cool and love with heart.And follow to love India without selfishness,whether it is autocracy or democracy.love ur country and love ur country people. Today Modi orAmitji whatever tbey are doing , might be democratically or by autocracy.Think they had given mandate to the people and send by the people.u and me doesn't matter to them.
Keshav K.3 hours
Pseudo secularism portal means communist portal..
Mahendara B.3 hours
What this idiot is taking about? And you people are listening him like......
Amzad B.3 hours
Lo yeh bi gumrah hogia
Nikhil P.3 hours
This 2002 wala presstitute is actually lecturing 😂.
Arup J.3 hours
Why he is jumping like monkey in his speech?
Althaf H.3 hours
Super sir allah save my india in future...
Rajeev C.3 hours
These leftist never change..
Jasobanta B.3 hours
Thanks modi who make fever in sardesai type people. who doesn't feel the democracy in danger when India totally controlled by family politics
Pankaj S.3 hours
Pankaj S.3 hours
He should display his acting skills in National School of Drama or in Bollywood movie
Anjan C.3 hours
Jaichand phir se paida ho gaya,, matlab phirr se Prithviraj ko marna padega Mohammed Gauri ke haath kyunki Jaichand ne jo saajis rachi hai.... 😞😞😞😞
Subhajit M.3 hours
Is is much more effective and positive than hypocrites like you..DONT teach us..we know the meaning of democracy..
Adv A.4 hours
First time u became man of words
Md I.4 hours
Salute to sir Rajdeep ji
Vshal N.4 hours
Modi shah is been supported by gujrati Orthodox corrupt birth based caste system it is this system which gives them opportunity to be rich and play games....right wing have been successful to convert them by brainwashing this part... Or u will have to do house keeping some day
Jangid V.4 hours
Rajdeep is JOKER And he becomes more dangerous when you know he's from Dark Knight