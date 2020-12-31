back
Rajnath Singh Asks, "Why Convert Anyway?"
The BJP's usually neutral Defence minister Rajnath Singh came out strongly in support of the controversial "love jihad" law in Uttar Pradesh.
31/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 369.1K
- 3.1K
- 697
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
668 comments
Farhan S.2 days
Very good .you are saying that there is no law in india ..you don't want the law ..ok every country of the world 🌎 should know that india has no law in there country.
Irfanullah K.2 days
Nindanya karta hu
Muneer M.3 days
Side effects of Gou moutr in you
Mehdi R.3 days
Chutiya
Arin R.3 days
Fck conversion.
Azam S.3 days
Bjp is misusing Hinduism. No religion preach hatred, cturlity non justice and oppression but sadly cuttent indian gov is doing this all to victimize muslims sikhs and christians . Even low coste hindus are not spared
Shafaat B.3 days
Lomdi
Roman S.3 days
Lies and more lies by BJP sarkar
Abdul Q.3 days
Tu nae desh ki Army ka kya haal kar diya 🐕🐕🐕🐕👇👇👇👇 https://fb.watch/2YrUZdmG86/
Raja K.3 days
BJP or RSS nazis and Modi is hitler
Raja K.3 days
Akand bharat hahaha
Mohammed A.3 days
Putr ! Aap ka kehna kuch aur karna kuch. Ye ochit nahi Hai.
Sallahuddin K.3 days
What a donkey leadership
Sameer K.4 days
15 lac नहीं दे सकते, नौकरी नहीं दे सकते, पैदावार की M S P की गारंटी नहीं दे सकते, कुछ अच्छा नहीं कर सकते तो पब्लिक को अपनी मन की शांति के लिए अपने हिसाब से धर्म तो अपना लेने दीजिए चाहे वो कोई भी धर्म हो।
AK S.4 days
india going backward.we will be keep us busy with life of mike & mouse
Jasir J.4 days
People knows very well about the real face and policy to muslims
Bilal A.4 days
Ab hoga pore india ka khana kharab or mulk ke hunge tukre.
Mohua M.4 days
U will tell us a tax payer what to eat, what to keep in my fridge, what to wear, wat to choose. You are snatching my freedom
Dau'd D.4 days
always dumb and duffer his speech is like shit
Sephora R.4 days
Desh me aur issue nahi hai jo timepass ke liye issue bana rahi ho tum jaahil rss team