Rajnath Singh Asks, "Why Convert Anyway?"

The BJP's usually neutral Defence minister Rajnath Singh came out strongly in support of the controversial "love jihad" law in Uttar Pradesh.

31/12/2020 4:27 PM
Politics

668 comments

  • Farhan S.
    2 days

    Very good .you are saying that there is no law in india ..you don't want the law ..ok every country of the world 🌎 should know that india has no law in there country.

  • Irfanullah K.
    2 days

    Nindanya karta hu

  • Muneer M.
    3 days

    Side effects of Gou moutr in you

  • Mehdi R.
    3 days

    Chutiya

  • Arin R.
    3 days

    Fck conversion.

  • Azam S.
    3 days

    Bjp is misusing Hinduism. No religion preach hatred, cturlity non justice and oppression but sadly cuttent indian gov is doing this all to victimize muslims sikhs and christians . Even low coste hindus are not spared

  • Shafaat B.
    3 days

    Lomdi

  • Roman S.
    3 days

    Lies and more lies by BJP sarkar

  • Abdul Q.
    3 days

    Tu nae desh ki Army ka kya haal kar diya 🐕🐕🐕🐕👇👇👇👇 https://fb.watch/2YrUZdmG86/

  • Raja K.
    3 days

    BJP or RSS nazis and Modi is hitler

  • Raja K.
    3 days

    Akand bharat hahaha

  • Mohammed A.
    3 days

    Putr ! Aap ka kehna kuch aur karna kuch. Ye ochit nahi Hai.

  • Sallahuddin K.
    3 days

    What a donkey leadership

  • Sameer K.
    4 days

    15 lac नहीं दे सकते, नौकरी नहीं दे सकते, पैदावार की M S P की गारंटी नहीं दे सकते, कुछ अच्छा नहीं कर सकते तो पब्लिक को अपनी मन की शांति के लिए अपने हिसाब से धर्म तो अपना लेने दीजिए चाहे वो कोई भी धर्म हो।

  • AK S.
    4 days

    india going backward.we will be keep us busy with life of mike & mouse

  • Jasir J.
    4 days

    People knows very well about the real face and policy to muslims

  • Bilal A.
    4 days

    Ab hoga pore india ka khana kharab or mulk ke hunge tukre.

  • Mohua M.
    4 days

    U will tell us a tax payer what to eat, what to keep in my fridge, what to wear, wat to choose. You are snatching my freedom

  • Dau'd D.
    4 days

    always dumb and duffer his speech is like shit

  • Sephora R.
    4 days

    Desh me aur issue nahi hai jo timepass ke liye issue bana rahi ho tum jaahil rss team

