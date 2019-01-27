back
Rajnath Singh On Amending Indian Citizenship Law
As protests rocked Assam and other Northeastern states, Union home minister Rajnath Singh explained why changes in the Citizenship Act are so necessary.
01/10/2019 12:25 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:01 PM
205 comments
चौधरी र.01/27/2019 07:57
तो आप क्या कर रहे हो बताओ आप भी
Saurav D.01/27/2019 03:41
M not against minorities of these neighbouring countries,but they cannot stay in northeast
Deepak R.01/26/2019 16:45
Well explained......
Maurya J.01/26/2019 15:50
औऱ कबतक चुनाव से पहले पब्लिक को डराओगे
Rkrishna M.01/26/2019 15:31
Bjp
Amar J.01/26/2019 14:23
The bill is clearly for non muslim people outside india who are refugee from bangladesh. I don't know how it's violating the rights of NE people.
Jaspal D.01/26/2019 11:38
Bullshit bjp playing with entire country orthodox people
Muktar H.01/26/2019 11:34
Whole NE peoples are protesting against the amendment bill and National medias are sleeping...
Koloma01/26/2019 10:15
So Dump them in NE???
Tarachand C.01/26/2019 07:50
बहुत बढ़िया
Yogesh S.01/26/2019 06:09
Badhai
Sakthivel M.01/26/2019 01:25
Jai Hind MODI ji vanthea matharam
Oliul I.01/25/2019 15:33
Sir don't missgude citizen with baseless ground.
Samprit J.01/25/2019 11:31
I hope he included Rohingyas too in the refugee minorities list. What can be more hypocritical than this?
T B.01/25/2019 10:22
On behave of abo-tani community as galo tribes of arunachal Pradesh article 370 is safe and secure every state
Joybabu E.01/25/2019 04:57
We want both Hindu Muslim Bangladeshi free north east
C N.01/25/2019 04:41
Bjp
Nakoh B.01/24/2019 15:47
We don't want citizenship bill in North East..
Bikram N.01/24/2019 13:50
This is disastrous
Ashish D.01/24/2019 09:38
What about kashmiri pandits...first settle ur peoples ...sons of motherindia living like refugees in their own country...