Rajnath Singh on Religious Conversions

Union home minister Rajnath Singh made an interesting remark about religious conversions at an event hosted by a Christian organisation. ⛪️
Rajita P.06/29/2019 12:40
Bikki C.03/03/2019 13:26
Rahul S.03/02/2019 12:08
Ankur S.02/22/2019 21:29
First time in his tenure he spoke something freely and sensibly
Swati B.02/17/2019 10:48
Tavsif Majeed in Islam there is no fundamental rights allowed so you ppl never think beyond Book. But Hinduism allowed each n every type of testing where you get spiritual energy n if it’s false god always shows right path many reconvert to Hinduism after some period but from foreigner who is in search of truth gets attracted towards Hinduism
Kun F.02/16/2019 02:25
Y Bjp started the Ghar Wapasi does it was not among the the conventional .from others cast people to become Hindus.
Surya D.02/11/2019 13:16
Shivakumar H.02/09/2019 08:09
Sir'plz I watching karnataka politics. Plz get a report from karnataka governor. Issue presidentails till in karnataka.
Ketan P.02/08/2019 18:30
When people say my god is better then ur god 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Or when come and have faith in my god coz ur god not listening to u... How can humans be so stupid when there is only one god.
Rohit S.02/02/2019 11:08
Krishna J.02/02/2019 09:41
If one agaist Modi/BJP doesn't matter Bt if You are agaist RSS you are gaist Hindustan anyway in long term.
Ranjan R.02/02/2019 08:19
Umesh G.02/02/2019 03:14
Umesh G.02/02/2019 03:14
Chonam T.02/01/2019 19:42
M frm Arunachal... We worship ...Nature ☀, 🌙 etc.. But 1things we worship iszz Cow,buffalo,etc Bcz our Tribe believe in Sacrifice ...even though some people don't know that's lord Krishna Wife belongs 4rm our state...we r Hindu 2but our eating way we r christian.. 2
Neeraj K.02/01/2019 17:06
Today, whichever Religions they follow, All Indians were Hindus. After Mughals and Colonial Rule, People were Converted to Muslims and Christians by Force. Mughals Killed those who Refused to accept Islam. Today also, poor people are being converted. Foreign money was injected in this sort of system, by the names of NGOs and all. BJP Govt. Help this Reduce. This video is trying to defame BJP and Home Minister. By Converting People back to Hinduism, people are being bought to their original religions. We believe in unity in diversity. We consider all Religions to be true. But we won't tolerate forceful convertion.
Rama N.02/01/2019 15:47
ye shi bat hai hinduo ko krischan bnaya ja rha hai maene apne aakho se dekh hai yesa nhi krna chahiye
Bashir M.02/01/2019 14:39
Bashir M.02/01/2019 14:39
So what is problem for#beeef
Rajkishor B.02/01/2019 13:22
राजनाथ सिंह जिन्दाबाद