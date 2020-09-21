back

Rajnath Singh Vs. Opposition On Agriculture Bills

Broken microphone, tattered sheets of paper and angry politicians. Disagreement over two bills that aim to reform India’s farm sector led to these unflattering scenes at India’s House of Elders.

09/21/2020 5:11 PMupdated: 09/21/2020 5:13 PM
  • 102.4k
  • 146

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

143 comments

  • Basrur D.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/5lpQ4XWJSp0

  • Geetika G.
    2 days

    Itni jaldi kya thi

  • Geetika G.
    2 days

    Wah BJP all opposition is suppressed and without discussions an important bill has been passed in such a hurry

  • Geetika G.
    2 days

    Stop it Rajnath jee ...

  • Geetika G.
    2 days

    But sure BJP must have started with its goons like security..democracy is murdered and hypocrisy us on height...why cameras were off..y voice votes

  • Arjun R.
    3 days

    What about cold storages Mr minister it's absolutely Anti-farmers act

  • Shamim S.
    4 days

    BJP is abolishing MSP and ECA system.. . MSP supports farmers.. . ECA supports common people... . Therefore New bill is anti farmers as well anti people....

  • Hitesh R.
    4 days

    Derek o Brien if you were a part of the protest you should be ashamed of it

  • Neer T.
    4 days

    Opposition parties have right to protest against the whims of BJP. But they don't have right to insult the Parliament

  • Nagaraj R.
    4 days

    Shame .. there is way to protest 😡

  • Amit B.
    4 days

    Derek you have lost all your credibility and has defamed your family. I grew up hearing the quiz competition of your father and yourself, which were amazing. Can't even believe that you have done such a thing. Have some introspection .

  • Jyotsna P.
    4 days

    Vinaash kaale... Vipareet buddhi...

  • Subhayan S.
    5 days

    Shameless,senseless central gvt

  • Ningombam D.
    5 days

    LOL they know what they did and accused them..... But will never try to understand why they did it. All what the government do is blame the opposition, compare to the past congress government, and then says ' why just blame the bjp's government, why was there no voice when congress was in power, why can't we do the same..... " What a logic mfs!!!! We know that congress's government was not good , so don't set them as your role model. Act better than them not the opposite . All this current government do is blame the congress for all their failure. Your government is much more worse....

  • Chandra S.
    5 days

    BJP is attacking the root causes 😀

  • Divam S.
    5 days

    Its not a protest , it's a riot. Shukr manao UP vidhan sabha mei Nahi kiya aisa ...... Ni to aukaat pata pad jaati.

  • Ramakant U.
    5 days

    abhe aise public Tera Saar phod DE

  • Ramakant U.
    5 days

    Abe English ke kide tere pass bhaut loota hu maal hai toh garibo ko bhaat DE bhangi kyu bhan raha hai

  • Sanjib G.
    5 days

    F**k You Derek

  • Ram Rathore
    5 days

    Current Opposition is trying their best to hold their ground to be recognised as an effective opposition, unfortunately this episode has further highlighted their shallow approach and how weak they are have become. Its time to shake up as country cannot affoard a weak opposition that may further lead to ruling party becoming over confident and complacent on certain issues.

