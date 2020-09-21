back
Rajnath Singh Vs. Opposition On Agriculture Bills
Broken microphone, tattered sheets of paper and angry politicians. Disagreement over two bills that aim to reform India’s farm sector led to these unflattering scenes at India’s House of Elders.
09/21/2020 5:11 PMupdated: 09/21/2020 5:13 PM
143 comments
Basrur D.a day
https://youtu.be/5lpQ4XWJSp0
Geetika G.2 days
Itni jaldi kya thi
Geetika G.2 days
Wah BJP all opposition is suppressed and without discussions an important bill has been passed in such a hurry
Geetika G.2 days
Stop it Rajnath jee ...
Geetika G.2 days
But sure BJP must have started with its goons like security..democracy is murdered and hypocrisy us on height...why cameras were off..y voice votes
Arjun R.3 days
What about cold storages Mr minister it's absolutely Anti-farmers act
Shamim S.4 days
BJP is abolishing MSP and ECA system.. . MSP supports farmers.. . ECA supports common people... . Therefore New bill is anti farmers as well anti people....
Hitesh R.4 days
Derek o Brien if you were a part of the protest you should be ashamed of it
Neer T.4 days
Opposition parties have right to protest against the whims of BJP. But they don't have right to insult the Parliament
Nagaraj R.4 days
Shame .. there is way to protest 😡
Amit B.4 days
Derek you have lost all your credibility and has defamed your family. I grew up hearing the quiz competition of your father and yourself, which were amazing. Can't even believe that you have done such a thing. Have some introspection .
Jyotsna P.4 days
Vinaash kaale... Vipareet buddhi...
Subhayan S.5 days
Shameless,senseless central gvt
Ningombam D.5 days
LOL they know what they did and accused them..... But will never try to understand why they did it. All what the government do is blame the opposition, compare to the past congress government, and then says ' why just blame the bjp's government, why was there no voice when congress was in power, why can't we do the same..... " What a logic mfs!!!! We know that congress's government was not good , so don't set them as your role model. Act better than them not the opposite . All this current government do is blame the congress for all their failure. Your government is much more worse....
Chandra S.5 days
BJP is attacking the root causes 😀
Divam S.5 days
Its not a protest , it's a riot. Shukr manao UP vidhan sabha mei Nahi kiya aisa ...... Ni to aukaat pata pad jaati.
Ramakant U.5 days
abhe aise public Tera Saar phod DE
Ramakant U.5 days
Abe English ke kide tere pass bhaut loota hu maal hai toh garibo ko bhaat DE bhangi kyu bhan raha hai
Sanjib G.5 days
F**k You Derek
Ram Rathore5 days
Current Opposition is trying their best to hold their ground to be recognised as an effective opposition, unfortunately this episode has further highlighted their shallow approach and how weak they are have become. Its time to shake up as country cannot affoard a weak opposition that may further lead to ruling party becoming over confident and complacent on certain issues.