Rakesh Tikait's Parliament Protest Call

Should Rakesh Tikait be allowed to reach India Gate, where we wants to grow a farm now?

24/02/2021 1:27 PM
  • 31.3K
  • 63

56 comments

  • Francis K.
    6 hours

    Jai kisaan

  • Abhijit R.
    9 hours

    Wait for the Rule of Law and the Government of Your Country, Rakesh bhai. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan

  • Andy B.
    16 hours

    He is asslicking dog of Congress

  • Le J.
    16 hours

    Ye bhadwa gareev kisano ki mehnat khaa rha hau

  • Balkrishna P.
    17 hours

    Is ka baap sonalika & Mahindra ka owner hai chutiya

  • Ritu C.
    18 hours

    Khalistani Terrorist wanted to spread Riots again & kejri will definitely provide all arrangements 🙄🤔

  • Sushma C.
    18 hours

    Mental case

  • Pulak S.
    18 hours

    Deposit confiscated.

  • Ar S.
    20 hours

    Arey baba kuch bhi bol le, farm laws to nai hatenge dadaji. 40 lakh tractor lao ya 4 crore😁

  • Ishita M.
    21 hours

    Kisaan andolan ab rajneeti k pakka rang me rangne laga hai. Gradually it will lose its track and there will be another victory for dirty politics.

  • Mandeep S.
    21 hours

    Bu when will he say "constitution is in danger"

  • Vijay K.
    21 hours

    Tomorrow if in that protests, goons behave like goons, he'll cry & matter is closed, why are we creating this Osama bin Laden of India,

  • Sahil A.
    a day

    BKU jindabaad..

  • Diana H.
    a day

    This is a show off stunt by the leader. In the name of farmers trying to be famous.

  • Ashish Y.
    a day

    Lol Chutiyo ki sena Na kuch lena na dena

  • Dew S.
    a day

    Superb ...... justice must be served ...... Inquilab zindabad ❤️👍🏻

  • Santosh K.
    a day

    Arrest Tikayet for creating disturbances. The people who supports him now. Why didn't they vote him earlier.

  • Harkirat S.
    a day

    We support Farmer’s

  • LoveLeen K.
    a day

    Kisaano ne desh ka zameer jaga diya 🙏🙏

  • Smita C.
    a day

    He needs bjp rajya sabha seat

