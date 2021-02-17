back
Ram Belongs To The World: Farooq Abdullah
"And the state, which was the crown of India, you broke it." Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah wants his state back. Hear his impassioned plea in Parliament.
17/02/2021 5:16 PMupdated: 17/02/2021 5:18 PM
1602 comments
Jit A.7 hours
Very well said 👍👍👍👍
Shome D.7 hours
Ok, then you also start telling, Jai Shri Ram, no one will stop you. There is no reason to be angry for that.
Saranjit M.8 hours
Dramaabaaz Nothing else. These guys are responsible for no development of Kashmir. In fact very much responsible in chasing away Pundits from their homes.
Nitish K.8 hours
Pls go and give this Ram sabke hain lecture to those terrorists and their sympathisers...and first thing they will do is put 6 bullets in your head.
Manjunath K.9 hours
Desh drohi Pakistan supporter
Nawab M.10 hours
To destroy muslims they are destroying the country
Vishal K.11 hours
Kind attention - Page Admin I wish this Ram Bhakti he could express while 1987 JK state elections rallies and post winning elections as well - this 1990 kashmiri genocides won't happen under him while being serving as CM of state and than run away to London on 19th Jan 1990. He is the man who said in an open rally to kashmiri hindu community during karan Nager visit - "तुम भट (Hindus) क्या कर रहे हो यहाँ - तुम निकले नही अभी तक यहाँ से" These 👆👆 were his words. Today I can see his fear ness while chanting Lord ram. Non sense !! I request admin of this page to post his 1987 election rally speeches too of this anti personality of country.
Pravin N.11 hours
Meanwhile Mehbooba Mufti is shocked after hearing that Ram Sabka hai and Quran bhi Sabka hai. 😀
Sarif S.12 hours
YES
سید ا.12 hours
Muslims who are opposing Pakistan will live rest of their lives proving loyalty to India. M.A Jinnah 🇵🇰
Devender K.12 hours
चोरों के गवाह गट कटे कैसे भाषण दे रहे हैं
Ramesh N.13 hours
This virus is preaching peace. Simply forgetting that the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and fleeing happened right at the time, he was CM of JK.
Ahmed Z.15 hours
He's the grand father of Shahrukh Khan and even Modi when it comes to acting. You must see his past performances as well....The biggest actor ever.
Shrenik O.16 hours
Girgit hai ye sab ,never trust them
Bidyut C.17 hours
Bokachoda gar fatche r cm hote parbe na mosti korte parbe indian money pechon marte parbe na
Ajit L.19 hours
Modi he, Farook ko bhi baap yaad aaye.
Ramesh D.21 hours
Ye konse lehje me baat kar raha hai. Rang badalna koi in girgit se sikhe..😁
Pabitra S.21 hours
Super
Viresh K.a day
Where He was when Kashmiri Pandits were attacked..?
Sakin A.a day
Good