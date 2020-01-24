back
Ram Guha Vs. YouTube’s Desh Bhakt
“I detest Hindutva.” Watch historian Ramachandra Guha dodge right-wing salvos in this interaction with satirist Akash Banerjee. There’s more where this came from, visit youtube.com/thedeshbhakt
01/24/2020 2:12 PM
528 comments
Shiladitya M.2 hours
I think he is more pragmatic than other leftist historians and intellectuals we have
DrVivek A.4 hours
Nehru died of syphilis Guha ji.. ap samajh sakte hai to samajhiye
Prasad S.4 hours
Guha said @5.37min - BJP printed a phamlet comparing Modi with Shivaji hence, BJP lost the govt. To the shivsena in Maharashtra. :- Bjp -Shivsena breakup happened on 11th Nov 2019 as per news published. & Bjp's leader Jay bhagwan goyal had a book launched on 12th Jan 2020 Oath ceremony of CM of MAHA tobe held at Shivaji Park Mumbai on 1st December,2020. (Need more study & observation) I'll suggest Guha & Banerjee if they want to criticize RSS or Anything should be criticized indiscriminately, ... not by the eyes of others, but by the look of their own experience.... ? teaches and practices only & only NATIONALISM. Love for the country, see the country not just as a piece of land but a MOTHER - who has nourished us and we are what we are thanks to her . They imbibe the culture of viewing India as MAA Bharati. Always think of the nation and place national interest at the top . NATION FIRST. Rise above the divisive tendencies of caste, religion, creed and region, language . Every person who loves the country is our brother or sister and anybody who does not love the country is our enemy. WE have to be proud of our ancient culture and think ourselves lucky to have been born on this divine land. WE should be proud of its vibrant culture, the multiplicity of languages and rich traditions and culture of every region. For us the nation was not born on 15th Aug , yes it was a power transfer only. India may not have been politically one but it has existed as culturally significant desh since thousands of years. WE had the world class universities and taught of “universal brotherhood” when many did not have the capabilities of the linguistic mode. WE have thought good of every life and cared for them. Our land is blessed to have the various incarnations who lived the set examples. Our management treatise are unique and relevant even today. In a nutshell, RSS teaches to be proud of the Motherland, consider it as a living entity with all its flora and fauna and thriving culture , its accomodative attitude and serve it to our last breath - to ensure that we may live or not but the motherland will survive for ages to come and be the leading light for the world and saviour of humanity.
Sheldon D.5 hours
Modi is only a joker to distract everyone... The Mastermind has been and is Mr. Amit Shah...
Ivan J.5 hours
U r the other side of RSS
Navrattan K.6 hours
Guha should research more on Gandhi and Nehru before saying a word in public next time.
Ayush G.6 hours
He is saying good stuff..but Gandhi s will Never leave Congress ..and we don't have other options then BJP..
Krishnan B.6 hours
You bloody fool, we want to hear something cooked in your brain not of Nehru,
Suman G.7 hours
Standup comedians will have to face a tough fight now. He is too good at this. Loved this act... Pure bliss... 😂🤣😅
Shaikh S.7 hours
Wtf .....funny as hell
Ajay G.8 hours
It belongs to the 4 paths of India : Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs and the Language dear sir is Sanskrit. And the rest of the world and it's cultures are a tolerated and respected guest in our nation as long as they behave. That's the only answer to this.
Prakriti P.8 hours
Supriyo G.9 hours
Guha thinks himself a learned pandit. Doesn't know he is a ignorant idiot
Lakshmi N.10 hours
He lives in Karnataka and does not know Kannada. Lousy fellow.
Nitai S.10 hours
All are talk about Gandhi where is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose?
Avijit S.11 hours
Snehal D.12 hours
What ???Shiv Sena is out of the BJP tent because it detests Hindutva? Kaunse khet ka maal phukte ho ji.
Kanchan M.13 hours
After amrtya sen, he is the second indian useless to India. Others follow below. Lives on controversy.
Karthik G.13 hours
First person to bring devide and rule policy kacha Nehru and Jinnah under Gandhi
Akhil E.14 hours
You'll love this.