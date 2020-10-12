back
Ram Vilas Paswan Defending Reservations In Parliament
"Scheduled Caste isn’t identified by backwardness, it’s identified by untouchability." When the late Ram Vilas Paswan schooled Lok Sabha on caste...
12/10/2020 6:42 PM
37 comments
Kamaljeet S.a day
We loss a good political ledar
Savio A.a day
Just a hypocrite.....
Girdharia day
Great excellent 👏 👍 👌 it's very shameful Shameless and very true and correct 👍 👌
Jaya K.a day
Excellent ....
Arindam B.2 days
Very opportunistic man ..he always gets a ministry irrespective of any party in the central government of india
Dhiraj S.2 days
He was an idiot
Ramesh K.2 days
History is evident that humans killed everything possible , it's sad ,they do it when they can save everything!
Syed T.2 days
And joined who made them untouchables 😂😂😂
Pradip K.2 days
Bravo ! He has pulled himself out of every discrimination and left crores of rupees worth property for his son to enjoy S C status,real fallacy! Jai Hind !
Sha H.2 days
Khali speech danay say kuch nahi hoga BJP apnay Manmutabik change karta ha
Arvind B.2 days
I doubt if has done any considerable work.
Shravan K.2 days
Sach kha sr ...pr aaj v bhoto ko backwash lagega apka bhasan ....but u don't worry ...ek hi makshd hath me kalm hath kitab banega phr se sawidhan....hk ladai aaj Insan kr sakta h
Mahendra J.2 days
Selfish person , bhaiya
Abul H.3 days
He supported them now he speaks against such traitors are expressed in books of Dr Ambedkar Saheb it's not new age old fascist enemy slaves are chameleon breed back stabbers
Punal S.3 days
He just wanted satta,his ka palla bhari uski goad me baitha lekin dalit ke liye kya kiya?khud ka bete ke liye kiya
Vijayaraghavan S.3 days
Excellent speech.A good man in alliance with a wrong party which advocates Manu dharma ( caste system-graded inequality of humans.)
Jahangir J.3 days
Tere itna tatte chatu neta pure India me nhi h,,,,
Sudipto B.3 days
People protest for removal of Reservation in educational institutions if that is done not a single backward class boy or girl will make it to the doors of education... That's the sad truth of this nation.
Jaideep P.3 days
Then why’d he support BJP?
Anshuman T.3 days
Speeches and that's it. Hypocrite opportunists are quite good at that , has the community which he is talking about actually benefited from any scheme for which the people chose and sent him to represent them ? Not one . Now his son will do the same , people who do politics in the name of castism , religion or a specific community are no one's friend.