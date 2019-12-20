back
Ramachandra Guha On Bhakti in Politics
Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained by police for protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. This is what he said about democracy at a Literary Meet for Tolerance in 2018. It was organised by the @gramsevasanghindia
12/20/2019 3:29 PM
Vilas B.3 days
listen this
Siddhartha D.6 days
Guha is like my ex,what I did,he will do exactly opposite.
Apoorv P.7 days
Jub tumne Gandhi parivaar ke bahut kre tab be gadhe
Virat H.01/08/2020 03:09
Here comes another Gandhi servant
Shamir C.01/07/2020 17:20
Very nice speech, something all need to remember
Nandini R.01/07/2020 17:08
So so sad...
Ashok K.01/07/2020 13:56
Ye mc gaddar wampanthio ki najayaj aulud hai. History ki aishi tashi karne wala.
Jessy J.01/07/2020 05:26
👍
Sujeet S.01/06/2020 14:35
epic baat
Adiga M.01/05/2020 22:10
He has bhakti for congress as a party and bhakti for religion which is Islam 😃😃 from 2014 this quote which he is qouting about ambedkar..they(leftist media) picked and circulated all over internet... From then they doing it
Shanmugam P.01/05/2020 06:02
We can see AMBEDKAR in these words....a PROPHET...His vision comming. .as we witnessing. Where is India moving..
Ashraf A.01/04/2020 14:23
Dr Ambedkar said it long ago.
Shabana Z.01/03/2020 10:15
so apt
Kazim S.01/03/2020 02:56
I hate Modi
P S.01/02/2020 06:40
Guha is a Nehruvian Historian. I am surprised that he is opposing the CAA. If he has actually read the Act he would have known that it is in no way prejudicial to Indian citizen's. But in his profound views one sees the difference between academicians and rabble rousers.
Preetha P.01/01/2020 15:13
Well said, Mr.Guha . We are with you ..
Satjot D.12/31/2019 18:36
An eye opener
Amitbhadu B.12/31/2019 08:13
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_state (from SuperBrowser)
Vijay A.12/30/2019 22:07
I oppose CAA and NRC
Ravi S.12/30/2019 04:22
https://www.facebook.com/100025611481845/posts/503490540514658/ Apke Papa k video hai, chamche log jarur dekh lena