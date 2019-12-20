back

Ramachandra Guha On Bhakti in Politics

Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained by police for protesting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. This is what he said about democracy at a Literary Meet for Tolerance in 2018. It was organised by the @gramsevasanghindia

12/20/2019 3:29 PM
  • 255.7k
  • 409

And even more

  1. Worldwide movements against sexual violence that are not #MeToo

  2. Youth Climate Activists You May Not Know

  3. Successful Protests That Created History

  4. Assamese Flautist Takes Mahadevan’s Breath Away

  5. Poetry In The Times Of Protests In Mumbai

  6. Delhi Protestors Heckle TV Journalists

336 comments

  • Vilas B.
    3 days

    listen this

  • Siddhartha D.
    6 days

    Guha is like my ex,what I did,he will do exactly opposite.

  • Apoorv P.
    7 days

    Jub tumne Gandhi parivaar ke bahut kre tab be gadhe

  • Virat H.
    01/08/2020 03:09

    Here comes another Gandhi servant

  • Shamir C.
    01/07/2020 17:20

    Very nice speech, something all need to remember

  • Nandini R.
    01/07/2020 17:08

    So so sad...

  • Ashok K.
    01/07/2020 13:56

    Ye mc gaddar wampanthio ki najayaj aulud hai. History ki aishi tashi karne wala.

  • Jessy J.
    01/07/2020 05:26

    👍

  • Sujeet S.
    01/06/2020 14:35

    epic baat

  • Adiga M.
    01/05/2020 22:10

    He has bhakti for congress as a party and bhakti for religion which is Islam 😃😃 from 2014 this quote which he is qouting about ambedkar..they(leftist media) picked and circulated all over internet... From then they doing it

  • Shanmugam P.
    01/05/2020 06:02

    We can see AMBEDKAR in these words....a PROPHET...His vision comming. .as we witnessing. Where is India moving..

  • Ashraf A.
    01/04/2020 14:23

    Dr Ambedkar said it long ago.

  • Shabana Z.
    01/03/2020 10:15

    so apt

  • Kazim S.
    01/03/2020 02:56

    I hate Modi

  • P S.
    01/02/2020 06:40

    Guha is a Nehruvian Historian. I am surprised that he is opposing the CAA. If he has actually read the Act he would have known that it is in no way prejudicial to Indian citizen's. But in his profound views one sees the difference between academicians and rabble rousers.

  • Preetha P.
    01/01/2020 15:13

    Well said, Mr.Guha . We are with you ..

  • Satjot D.
    12/31/2019 18:36

    An eye opener

  • Amitbhadu B.
    12/31/2019 08:13

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_state (from SuperBrowser)

  • Vijay A.
    12/30/2019 22:07

    I oppose CAA and NRC

  • Ravi S.
    12/30/2019 04:22

    https://www.facebook.com/100025611481845/posts/503490540514658/ Apke Papa k video hai, chamche log jarur dekh lena