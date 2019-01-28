Ramdev Wants Bharat Ratna For Hindu Holy Men

Baba Ramdev has complained that the Modi government ignored this section of Indians while selecting the Bharat Ratna recipients for 2019.
167 comments
Ram P.02/26/2019 05:19
Swami ji bhi भारत रत्न के अधिकारी हैं...
Kirron M.02/21/2019 19:10
Sanyasi asa Ram he na Bharat rattan ?
Santosh R.02/21/2019 17:08
Super sehi bole
Moula A.02/19/2019 19:46
Talk about your previous demand of bringing black money from abroad. All you are famous about diverting real issues and election promises. All Indians are not here to listen Bakwas and allow your multimillion business empire.
Vijay K.02/19/2019 10:19
Akal ka andha Ramdev...😂
Jay V.02/19/2019 09:55
Babaji kis cheez ka Bharat Ratna chahiye?
Vijaysinh P.02/19/2019 08:04
It's true
Vijaysinh P.02/19/2019 08:04
Great
Vinod K.02/19/2019 06:18
https://www.facebook.com/513604112306262/posts/811235489209788/
Aryaditya P.02/18/2019 18:02
'Sannyasi' is not justified by his dress up, but by his living style. For me Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is a grate sannyasi and a true 'Bharat Ratna'
Sayyed S.02/17/2019 07:05
Chutiya Sala
Daniel J.02/16/2019 17:47
إياس محمدbarat ratna vera venum ahm ivanuku😂😂😂
Bishwajit D.02/16/2019 16:01
Konsa achcha Kam kiya Bharat Ratna milne layak sanyashi Ka bhi lalos rahta hai kya.
Ratan P.02/16/2019 11:54
Sanyasi hona matlab kisi v chij ki Akansha nahi rakhna baba Ramdev ko aisa nahi bolna chahiye
Pankaj B.02/15/2019 06:11
Bharat ratn Bharat ke Ratan ko milta nitthalon ko nhi
Riyaz P.02/11/2019 06:16
ACCHA
Krishna K.02/11/2019 00:29
Congress demand for Bharat ratna in Karnataka. To Hindu seer. Why no one speaks about it,🤔
Md R.02/10/2019 18:57
Chutiya
Kayoom K.02/10/2019 03:55
दिल्ली पुलिस परमवीर चक्र दे रही भागे क्यों
Bishwajit D.02/08/2019 05:30
Assaram or Ramrohim ko Bharat ratna dedo bohot nam kamaya India keliye.