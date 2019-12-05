back
Rape Protestor Anu Dubey Alleges Police Harassment
“Three lady constables climbed on me, hit me and snatched my bag.” Anu Dubey went to India’s Parliament to protest the rape and murder of a woman in Hyderabad. But she alleged she was beaten up and threatened by the police. #DearPrimeMinister
12/05/2019 8:38 AMupdated: 12/05/2019 8:45 AM
Aakaash R.9 hours
Aakaash R.9 hours
Pradeep J.9 hours
I really appreciate your bravery but there should not be any problem in showing ID if police is asking for that.
Salman S.10 hours
Habib S.11 hours
Prateek M.11 hours
You are not normal Didi😂... .aur protest Jo so called peacefully hua hai uske baad u got what u deserve.e
Amina B.11 hours
A very good step that u have come forward and spoken for all the women folk of India.I sincerely hope that something will be done about this sick society which is getting worse day by day.
Arti V.13 hours
Umakanta B.13 hours
Nurul D.13 hours
Keep it up. We all Indians are with u 💪💪💪
Sonu S.14 hours
Subha S.14 hours
you are 100prcnt right maam... ye changes tabhi ayegi jab ye parliament me baithe mantrion ke liye sare ladkiyan vote n de aur ye mange pehle poora kiye jaye to kuch changes ayega. aur ye changes lane ke liye sabhi se binti hai next election koun si bhi ayi na kyun koyi bhi ladki vote n de. tab ja kar minister ke kaano par samajh me ayegi baat. aur haan sabse badi changes ladke ladkiyaan ko dekh kar sarmaye na ladkiyaan. ladke ko bachpan se sikhaya jaye ki samman aur lajja kise kehte hai. raste me ladke pisaap kare to ladkiya n sarmaye ....sarmayenge to ladke. agar wo ladke sadisuda ho ya n ho ya bache ho use ladkiyon ko akele dekh kar sex karne ka utsukta n ho. aur ye ho sakta hai tabhi jab ladke apne soch badle.... aur rapist ke liye instant mout ka saja ho. taki ladkiyan ko jaise darate hai waise ladke ke man me bhi dar rehna chahiye
Castro S.15 hours
Kamal S.16 hours
Gurjar S.16 hours
Haryana R.17 hours
If someone does not feel safe they are free to go anywhere Pahli Fursat Se Nikal. Jai hind 🇮🇳
Nitin M.18 hours
These female who r so stupid and they think that only India is a country where rape happen . Pls dear Indian female pls visit other countries also even developing or developed pls visit then see the difference that how India is much better then other countries in all ways.
Negi M.20 hours
Janak S.20 hours
Suvajit N.a day
Because.... BIK GAYI HAY GOVERNMENT