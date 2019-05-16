back

Rape Protests: Rest Of India Vs. Kashmir

In Kashmir, even rape protests turn bloody. 😡

05/16/2019 3:00 PMupdated: 05/16/2019 4:10 PM
  • 761.5k
  • 353

And even more

  1. Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

  2. This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women

  3. Meet India’s Youngest Judge

  4. A Chilling Case Of Kidnapping

  5. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  6. Indian Historian Busts Myths About Kashmir

315 comments

  • Mahendra S.
    06/18/2019 12:50

    Jai hind

  • Mohammad I.
    06/17/2019 12:16

    Kashmir ❤❤

  • Rohithargun R.
    06/17/2019 07:40

    My indian sodlier are doing nice work...well done....jai hind

  • Shakir W.
    06/14/2019 14:49

    Pakistan Zandabar

  • Shakir W.
    06/14/2019 14:49

    We want freedom

  • Pawan G.
    06/14/2019 06:05

    Civilians... Come out any cry as innocents but what abt their own faults when they provide shelters to their beloved terrorists... Wave Pakistani Flags....... They To Needed to be killed On the Spot because they are the real Culprits

  • Faizan M.
    06/12/2019 03:27

    Fuck INdia🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • Sukhwant S.
    06/11/2019 00:37

    Waheguru ji

  • Emox K.
    06/10/2019 08:18

    Khan boy

  • Vishal K.
    06/09/2019 03:04

    maar dalo na un gaddaro ko mc,bc🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • सँदीप श.
    06/08/2019 07:33

    this is tha only way . to handle protest in kaahmir ..

  • Bhavesh J.
    06/07/2019 16:22

    Jaise karni wesi bharni....

  • Muntazir W.
    06/07/2019 12:52

    In kashmir forces are given free hand to kill innocent kashmiris.... Suppression leads to aggression and finally destruction... India will suffer sooner or later because of kashmir

  • Luis G.
    06/07/2019 10:12

    Oye madar chod tum log Kashmir ke liya accha ho ne liya socha pr tum Kashmir ke public log accha nhi hy sach ma

  • Nimesh M.
    06/07/2019 06:48

    Bewkuf pura zach jane bina post mat karo. Bewkuf mat bano .haroz army k kitne log pathar se jan gawate hai news dekh na

  • Feroz D.
    06/07/2019 04:30

    Firut

  • Rickey A.
    06/07/2019 04:29

    पुरा कश्मीर सेफ नहीं है इन जैसे प्रदर्शनकारियों और पत्थर बाजो के कारण

  • Mrinal S.
    06/06/2019 19:57

    Mother chod Muslims

  • Yadav A.
    06/06/2019 19:07

    Rap kar

  • ReAes G.
    06/06/2019 13:56

    Delay justice means denay justice....