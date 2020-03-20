back
Rapes In India, Seven Years After Nirbhaya
All four Nirbhaya convicts were hanged this morning. But even seven long years after the horrific crime, there was a rape every 15 minutes in India. Did we make any amends at all after the giant outrage of 2012?
03/20/2020 5:18 AM
121 comments
Mary A.12 hours
They should have thought about the woman the whole gang attacked brutally,how she suffered you dirty fellows. There is a price to oay
Imran U.2 days
Why not justice for nelofar & Asia
Jesuraj P.3 days
Spot punishment or encounter if anyone 💯 guilty...................
Moupali R.3 days
I can relate to the plight of Nirbhaya. The trauma that she must have gone through. Did these people ever realized the heinous crime they did?
Iyappan3 days
Hi
Nipun V.4 days
Not all four. Mohammed Afroz left as he is a muslim. He inserted rod in her private parts and twisted the rod to destry the instestines inside her stomach.
Mango P.4 days
Should hang more rapists
Furquan A.4 days
safety hang kuldeep sengar
Marinus R.4 days
A bullet for every person
मोहनीश श.4 days
One criminal Mohamed Afroz has done a great job for being the most cruel and still being saved from having. Well done India.
Daniyal K.4 days
You can't get justice until you leave India.
Rekha K.4 days
It is true incidents will happen within second minute. But for justice we have to wait till our last breathe.so. this our Indian court laws Still people are not choose correct path That duffer lawyer who was fight for gang rapist.
Kay M.4 days
Why such a high rate of RAPE??? Lack of education or ???
Vinayak M.4 days
Severity of punishment ain't no deterrent. What matters is the certainty of punishment.
Tp R.4 days
Solution for this crime is just encounter without any enquiry
Parvesh V.4 days
sad that it took so long. they should have been hanged in a week after they were caught.
Aditya J.4 days
It was very unfair to hang them!They should have been kept alive, made to suffer , by being subjected to merciless breaking of limbs, fingers, knocking down their teeth, gauging out one of their eyes, made to suffer hunger and thirst, chopping off their ears, cutting off their genitals...by giving them death they escaped the real punishment!
Dharmistha R.4 days
Laws are there but the bad people supports the criminals thinking it does not bother to them.By this,they puts their family into trouble. Criminal is not relative of any.
Wazila S.4 days
I do not know how the men in India could have sex after another man not only one but four shame and stink
Rataul A.4 days
We r not interested wt they did in his last time. They were not any legends.