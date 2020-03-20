back

Rapes In India, Seven Years After Nirbhaya

All four Nirbhaya convicts were hanged this morning. But even seven long years after the horrific crime, there was a rape every 15 minutes in India. Did we make any amends at all after the giant outrage of 2012?

03/20/2020 5:18 AM
  • 91.6k
  • 128

Changing India

  1. 2:01

    Rapes In India, Seven Years After Nirbhaya

  2. 1:34

    The DIY Mask: Here's How It's Done

  3. 1:48

    How Fishermen Help Endangered Turtles Every Year

  4. 1:19

    Haryana Woman Storms Male Bastion, Drives City Bus

  5. 2:45

    India Fetes 104-Year-Old Runner From Chandigarh

  6. 1:32

    UP Girl Carries Oxygen Cylinder To Her Boards

121 comments

  • Mary A.
    12 hours

    They should have thought about the woman the whole gang attacked brutally,how she suffered you dirty fellows. There is a price to oay

  • Imran U.
    2 days

    Why not justice for nelofar & Asia

  • Jesuraj P.
    3 days

    Spot punishment or encounter if anyone 💯 guilty...................

  • Moupali R.
    3 days

    I can relate to the plight of Nirbhaya. The trauma that she must have gone through. Did these people ever realized the heinous crime they did?

  • Iyappan
    3 days

    Hi

  • Nipun V.
    4 days

    Not all four. Mohammed Afroz left as he is a muslim. He inserted rod in her private parts and twisted the rod to destry the instestines inside her stomach.

  • Mango P.
    4 days

    Should hang more rapists

  • Furquan A.
    4 days

    safety hang kuldeep sengar

  • Marinus R.
    4 days

    A bullet for every person

  • मोहनीश श.
    4 days

    One criminal Mohamed Afroz has done a great job for being the most cruel and still being saved from having. Well done India.

  • Daniyal K.
    4 days

    You can't get justice until you leave India.

  • Rekha K.
    4 days

    It is true incidents will happen within second minute. But for justice we have to wait till our last breathe.so. this our Indian court laws Still people are not choose correct path That duffer lawyer who was fight for gang rapist.

  • Kay M.
    4 days

    Why such a high rate of RAPE??? Lack of education or ???

  • Vinayak M.
    4 days

    Severity of punishment ain't no deterrent. What matters is the certainty of punishment.

  • Tp R.
    4 days

    Solution for this crime is just encounter without any enquiry

  • Parvesh V.
    4 days

    sad that it took so long. they should have been hanged in a week after they were caught.

  • Aditya J.
    4 days

    It was very unfair to hang them!They should have been kept alive, made to suffer , by being subjected to merciless breaking of limbs, fingers, knocking down their teeth, gauging out one of their eyes, made to suffer hunger and thirst, chopping off their ears, cutting off their genitals...by giving them death they escaped the real punishment!

  • Dharmistha R.
    4 days

    Laws are there but the bad people supports the criminals thinking it does not bother to them.By this,they puts their family into trouble. Criminal is not relative of any.

  • Wazila S.
    4 days

    I do not know how the men in India could have sex after another man not only one but four shame and stink

  • Rataul A.
    4 days

    We r not interested wt they did in his last time. They were not any legends.