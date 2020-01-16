back
Ratan Tata Lauds India’s “Visionary” Government
“This government has been visionary… Even Jamshedji would be proud.” Amid a season of slowdown, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah received a resounding vote of confidence from one of the luminaries of corporate India.
01/16/2020 1:42 PMupdated: 01/16/2020 3:27 PM
375 comments
Arindam H.8 hours
Chamchas will say He is bhakt 😂
Md M.15 hours
This is all anout business 😃 We can feel your pain sir Proud of you our Bharat Ratna♥️♥️
Daya D.20 hours
Only a few bunch of people can praise this govt, he's one of them. Long live tata
Riken S.a day
Abb log Ratan Tata ko bhi bhakt bolenge. Bol lo chamcho tum toh bheek hi lete rahoge mehnat karoge nahi aur dusro ko bhakt bologe
Shubham M.a day
Channel is been run by leftists and certain goons that will destroy our nation. Beware of such channels...
Shashank S.a day
Everyone who is supporting this government.... The liberals told him as sanghi or bhakt... No need take this channel and those liberals seriously... They are only here on facebook to give some meme materials and so on..🤣🤣🤣
Ali M.a day
No freedom to criticize govt....
Chetan J.a day
jaante hoge inhe
Rajan J.2 days
Waah Mr Ratan Tata salute to you..
Dibya J.2 days
Have trust on Mr. Ratan Tata to have visionary.. But no trust on any Govt. to have visionary.. Yes.. Govt. have must vision to ruling next 50 years by making some voting slaves
Nasiruddin S.2 days
Time to bycott tata
नागरे अ.2 days
?
Mujahid S.2 days
Ab Ratan Tata bhi kab sota ki 🙄🤭😝😝😝❌🚫
Hasnain A.2 days
Bhaisahab maaf kerna mujhe Mai khilaf Mai nahi bolsakta in ke bare mai q ki partnership ki baat hai
Shashidar H.2 days
👌👌
Satyam L.3 days
Deep respect for i sir
Sumit K.3 days
Lol satya described CAA sad or bad ...when? .. in your dreams 🤣🤣🤣
Virajith N.3 days
Knowing the truth... Seeing the truth... But still passing lies as a stupid
Dimple O.3 days
I guess Burt did not read what satya Nadella said .
Wajid A.3 days
Big liyer