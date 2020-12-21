back

Ratan Tata's Kind Words For PM Modi

"You have been the carrier of leadership." Awarded the ASSOCHAM Centenary Award by Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata was effusive in his praise for the Prime Minister.

21/12/2020 3:56 PM
  • 107.9K
  • 159

137 comments

  • Firoz H.
    an hour

    out of compulsion.... poor guy !!

  • Mayur S.
    2 hours

    Ratan Tata is either acting out of senility or some undue pressure , Cyrus Mistry was ousted not because of differences but a systematic break up created by the ruling party partly to help Reliance jump to becoming the top corporate in India.

  • Abhinit K.
    3 hours

    Sucking up to fascists

  • Jose J.
    3 hours

    It's ok he didn't understand most of it .

  • Yavizo V.
    3 hours

    Useless speech lacking all common sense

  • Edwin N.
    3 hours

    Thank you Ratan Tataji Jai modiji Jai hind 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Cajee C.
    4 hours

    I thought he was different from those rich Indians business mens Sad to hear him say and talk so high about Modi who have done nothing good but just brought pain disaster to common people and our country

  • Ankit K.
    5 hours

    Mr Tata dont have to do this. Seems he is reading on the screen. Well Tata is an era, Modi is just a dark phase!! There is no connection..

  • Fayaz A.
    5 hours

    Industrialists needs to politicians , politicians needs Industrialists ...

  • Mohameed A.
    5 hours

    Muje sabkuch pata hai na maa

  • Shamim S.
    5 hours

    It seems that he was forced to read a speech written by andh bhakt🤔🤔 but I'm sure he would be abusing him by heart 😝😝

  • Manjiri K.
    6 hours

    Jai hind

  • Shubham C.
    6 hours

    Disappointed with the nation builder and great industrialist. Is it like money matters? Now? It seems you're feeling compulsion or bound to appreciate him, its like obligation for survival.

  • Sinan S.
    6 hours

    It’s like watching a hostage video 😂🤣😂

  • Newsom D.
    7 hours

    Is that a tiger or monkey resembling pm modi

  • அப்துல் ர.
    7 hours

    Parsis, banias, jains and brahmins own all politics, media judiciary and business. All other castes work for them and their companies.

  • Amarjeet K.
    7 hours

    Tata Sir, now only you are hope of our country.... Kindly you stand for truth.

  • Jankana K.
    7 hours

    Sad

  • Vasant J.
    8 hours

    What is the situation today in such a big country, see if someone else had a government, it would have made Corona a source of income. We have come to lakhs again in thousands, the cases are getting reduced continuously, now it is our turn to improve the situation by retaining it And to stay away from drains like you

  • Robin R.
    8 hours

    Sad times indeed. Ratan Tata having had to praise Narendra Modi..tch tch!

