back
Ratan Tata's Kind Words For PM Modi
"You have been the carrier of leadership." Awarded the ASSOCHAM Centenary Award by Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata was effusive in his praise for the Prime Minister.
21/12/2020 3:56 PM
- 107.9K
- 1.6K
- 159
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
137 comments
Firoz H.an hour
out of compulsion.... poor guy !!
Mayur S.2 hours
Ratan Tata is either acting out of senility or some undue pressure , Cyrus Mistry was ousted not because of differences but a systematic break up created by the ruling party partly to help Reliance jump to becoming the top corporate in India.
Abhinit K.3 hours
Sucking up to fascists
Jose J.3 hours
It's ok he didn't understand most of it .
Yavizo V.3 hours
Useless speech lacking all common sense
Edwin N.3 hours
Thank you Ratan Tataji Jai modiji Jai hind 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Cajee C.4 hours
I thought he was different from those rich Indians business mens Sad to hear him say and talk so high about Modi who have done nothing good but just brought pain disaster to common people and our country
Ankit K.5 hours
Mr Tata dont have to do this. Seems he is reading on the screen. Well Tata is an era, Modi is just a dark phase!! There is no connection..
Fayaz A.5 hours
Industrialists needs to politicians , politicians needs Industrialists ...
Mohameed A.5 hours
Muje sabkuch pata hai na maa
Shamim S.5 hours
It seems that he was forced to read a speech written by andh bhakt🤔🤔 but I'm sure he would be abusing him by heart 😝😝
Manjiri K.6 hours
Jai hind
Shubham C.6 hours
Disappointed with the nation builder and great industrialist. Is it like money matters? Now? It seems you're feeling compulsion or bound to appreciate him, its like obligation for survival.
Sinan S.6 hours
It’s like watching a hostage video 😂🤣😂
Newsom D.7 hours
Is that a tiger or monkey resembling pm modi
அப்துல் ர.7 hours
Parsis, banias, jains and brahmins own all politics, media judiciary and business. All other castes work for them and their companies.
Amarjeet K.7 hours
Tata Sir, now only you are hope of our country.... Kindly you stand for truth.
Jankana K.7 hours
Sad
Vasant J.8 hours
What is the situation today in such a big country, see if someone else had a government, it would have made Corona a source of income. We have come to lakhs again in thousands, the cases are getting reduced continuously, now it is our turn to improve the situation by retaining it And to stay away from drains like you
Robin R.8 hours
Sad times indeed. Ratan Tata having had to praise Narendra Modi..tch tch!