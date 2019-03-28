Raucous Crowd Suddenly Displays Public Decency

In one telling moment, this gigantic crush of people in India showed what it means to be good citizens. 👫
Siddharth V.05/03/2019 03:54
Kerala never fails to amuse us. God's own country indeed ❤
Fasil C.05/02/2019 13:22
Kerala
Josh F.05/02/2019 02:20
There is too many assholes here commenting on this as of political views instead of seeing the bright side and i dont complain about these degenarated humans being here who comment bjpis that cpm is this because they have lost the sense of positive vibe. See the wider picture instead of focusing on the dirt that we throw up on our life as trained political slaves. Stop this and open up and feel and see positive things
Salih B.05/01/2019 16:18
This is Kerala ❤❤❤
Johan04/30/2019 18:28
This is kerala nd mallus. Proud moment. Not like other states of india....God's own country for a reason <3
Shameela N.04/30/2019 10:29
Suprb
Nihal S.04/30/2019 08:54
KERALA.IS.EDUCATED.WE.ARE.GOBAR.PAKODACHAP
Javid S.04/29/2019 10:25
,
Jishu J.04/29/2019 09:29
Dear admin now its rule in kerala to give way to ambulance and they give
Muhammed A.04/29/2019 07:53
It's Kerala Bro .. we respect humans .. BJP is a virus for India. . pray not to touch that virus in Kerala . If that happens then ________________ you guys know right fill it up ..
Anees M.04/29/2019 02:46
Manarkkad
Akash K.04/28/2019 16:55
Kerala
Samkutty A.04/28/2019 10:55
Kerala, still God’s own....
Raghu C.04/28/2019 10:36
Really keralites are awesome Once I went to Kerala's Chengannur town it was a busy street some where near to the railway station and it is a four road junction where every motorcyclist is waiting for his turn to move no one is trying to flew away without following the road rule and one police constable is standing there and giving hand signals What a state what a wonderful people I love Kerala
Issac W.04/28/2019 09:32
Proud to be a malayali🇮🇳💙 We care & respect humans than any other.😍
BoAz R.04/28/2019 09:08
It's from the God's own country 😍😘
VisHnu04/28/2019 06:37
KERALA❤
Visakh B.04/28/2019 02:56
Because these people were ordinary people. Aam janatha tha. If we lives like an ordinary man with an ordinary life and governing by an ordinary govt, then will be having enough space for humanity. Mann mey Easwar aur karm mey pavithratha hone par sab kuch isi tarah hoga. Space for all.
Babayaga B.04/28/2019 02:33
There is nothing to be amazed of we malayalies are always like that in terms of we are one we stand one and united at all causes
Athira B.04/27/2019 07:25
Kerala ❤️❤️💪