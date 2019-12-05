back

Ravi Kishan On What Makes India A Hindu Country

A lot of Indians feel the Citizenship Amendment Bill is discriminatory since it excludes Muslim from the list of refugees who can apply for Indian citizenship. But BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan doesn’t think it’s a big deal because… “It is a Hindu nation in any case.”

12/05/2019 12:57 PMupdated: 12/06/2019 2:35 PM
