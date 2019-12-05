back
Ravi Kishan On What Makes India A Hindu Country
A lot of Indians feel the Citizenship Amendment Bill is discriminatory since it excludes Muslim from the list of refugees who can apply for Indian citizenship. But BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan doesn’t think it’s a big deal because… “It is a Hindu nation in any case.”
12/05/2019 12:57 PMupdated: 12/06/2019 2:35 PM
- 348.8k
- 2.7k
- 1.3k
1192 comments
Rizwan A.10 hours
Koi garib ke ghr gya kbhi pucha usse khane pene ka saman h ki nhi dawa pani kuch namak haram salo
Rizwan A.10 hours
Kya kiya be bhadwe to ek bhi hindo bhai ke sath kuch kiya to bhadwe
Rizwan A.10 hours
Abe lowde aabadi se nhi jana jata hindustan bhadwe bhai chare se jana jana hai
Sandeep S.10 hours
Not controversy he speaking truth.
Fasih A.14 hours
Idiot were are jobs and welfare for people
S Ñ.15 hours
Suar sale
Osama A.18 hours
Keep up the good work india Tum log khud toro gy India ko 😂
Bosco V.18 hours
He has become an actor because he cannot do any thing else. After acting they can become only politicians .
Bosco V.18 hours
He's an ignorant actor without a proper education so he is not going to speak sensibly
Ayyaz M.a day
Fucking knob
Shaikmohammed F.a day
Baigan ke bal kya khali hindu dilaee azadee bharat kuu, aree bhokne se pehle sochle kya bhokraaa Hum (Musalmano) logo ne bhi khurbaniya di hai is desh ke azadi mee phir ye khali hindu desh kaisa hua reee bh*s*ik*...
Taimoor K.a day
100 carror hindu 25 caror muslims solution 100 caroor hindu apni zameen leke alag hojain or 25 caroor muslims apni zameen leke alag hojain ek bar phr se 2 tukre hindustan ke
Kabir A.a day
Gandu Ravi kishan
Shahbaz A.a day
Jinnah "MUSLIMS WHO ARE AGAINST PAKISTAN WILL SPEND THEIR LIVES PROVING LOYALTY TO INDIA"
Dipankar S.a day
Bas Hindu Muslim karte raho..baki to koi baat BJP waale ke muh se nikalte hai hi nhi..
Sehab A.a day
Charal is always remains charal
Murtaza M.a day
Tari maka chod
سجاد ع.a day
F.o
Muhammad R.a day
ye sale lauda tu harami gandpe paint lagake filmo mein kaam kar sala bath kartha hai
Mdjargis J.a day
I thought he's a villain only in movie but in real life too...modorchood🤬