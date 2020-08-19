back

Ravi Pins Rahul Over PM-CARES Verdict

Armed with a favourable SC verdict on PM-CARES Fund, Ravi Shankar Prasad tore into Rahul Gandhi at this press conference.

08/19/2020 2:57 PM
  • 50.0k
  • 197

Portraits

  1. 2:19

    India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

  2. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  3. 1:55

    Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

193 comments

  • Vinod J.
    08/23/2020 05:51

    But if the judges were given a free hand the judgment would have been different.

  • Syed M.
    08/23/2020 05:16

    Bangalore didn't get any ventilator let alone that there are no beds 😂😂open scam

  • Flutist C.
    08/23/2020 03:51

    But we know we are no 1 in carona failure policy for this pm care fund

  • Flutist C.
    08/23/2020 03:49

    We can understand but what is the problem telling on care fund if it’s clean put it on the table .

  • Flutist C.
    08/23/2020 03:48

    We know the truth

  • Anuj C.
    08/22/2020 19:44

    Illogical amswer... 2000 k ventilator aa gye india me toh log... Mare hi kyu itne dur to shortage of ventilators

  • Harshvardhan P.
    08/22/2020 17:48

    Joker...

  • Sambun S.
    08/22/2020 15:00

    BJP corruption

  • Kaptaan J.
    08/22/2020 05:19

    6 years of BJP but still blaming congress for every failure,

  • Mohammed A.
    08/21/2020 19:21

    Thank god he dint say Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible...!!!

  • Mahesh J.
    08/21/2020 12:44

    https://youtu.be/Ppd0BHFevS8

  • Sudhakar R.
    08/21/2020 12:34

    He is the person in Indian History and politics ,who defines the economy with a blockbuster movie box office collections, I don’t know how he passed law , what he announced till now, is any No. of ventilators has been purchased ?

  • Sontrun D.
    08/21/2020 11:39

    What is there if you let the people know about it Mr.???

  • Vishal J.
    08/21/2020 10:53

    Then give its account..why are you affraiding then. PM is not private persone. He collected money as a PM of India.He is laible to people of India and therefore our Indian Parliament. If you have shame and guts,be transparent. By shouting and raising voice you will not become innocent.

  • Vishal J.
    08/21/2020 10:50

    Hopeless, erogant and egoestic persone in Modi Government... shameful

  • Radhey K.
    08/21/2020 10:06

    When u guys rising question on Mumbai police for there integrity.....then center govt also introspect or accountable to oppostion question.

  • Vijay G.
    08/21/2020 07:53

    He is Harish Chandra so citizens believe him

  • Ashif R.
    08/21/2020 07:49

    No single reality throughout the speech 😥😒 only blaming what Nahru was done what they were doing...bla..bla..bla..🥴 Well,sir the situation would not be the same on that time with china like today .. with china..but still u r blaming...

  • Shyan K.
    08/21/2020 03:08

    If you don't have clarification blame the others for their doing past. Wow, Sir you are genius.

  • L M.
    08/20/2020 23:27

    50000 X ? = 2000 cores.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.