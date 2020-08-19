back
Ravi Pins Rahul Over PM-CARES Verdict
Armed with a favourable SC verdict on PM-CARES Fund, Ravi Shankar Prasad tore into Rahul Gandhi at this press conference.
08/19/2020 2:57 PM
193 comments
Vinod J.08/23/2020 05:51
But if the judges were given a free hand the judgment would have been different.
Syed M.08/23/2020 05:16
Bangalore didn't get any ventilator let alone that there are no beds 😂😂open scam
Flutist C.08/23/2020 03:51
But we know we are no 1 in carona failure policy for this pm care fund
Flutist C.08/23/2020 03:49
We can understand but what is the problem telling on care fund if it’s clean put it on the table .
Flutist C.08/23/2020 03:48
We know the truth
Anuj C.08/22/2020 19:44
Illogical amswer... 2000 k ventilator aa gye india me toh log... Mare hi kyu itne dur to shortage of ventilators
Harshvardhan P.08/22/2020 17:48
Joker...
Sambun S.08/22/2020 15:00
BJP corruption
Kaptaan J.08/22/2020 05:19
6 years of BJP but still blaming congress for every failure,
Mohammed A.08/21/2020 19:21
Thank god he dint say Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible...!!!
Mahesh J.08/21/2020 12:44
https://youtu.be/Ppd0BHFevS8
Sudhakar R.08/21/2020 12:34
He is the person in Indian History and politics ,who defines the economy with a blockbuster movie box office collections, I don’t know how he passed law , what he announced till now, is any No. of ventilators has been purchased ?
Sontrun D.08/21/2020 11:39
What is there if you let the people know about it Mr.???
Vishal J.08/21/2020 10:53
Then give its account..why are you affraiding then. PM is not private persone. He collected money as a PM of India.He is laible to people of India and therefore our Indian Parliament. If you have shame and guts,be transparent. By shouting and raising voice you will not become innocent.
Vishal J.08/21/2020 10:50
Hopeless, erogant and egoestic persone in Modi Government... shameful
Radhey K.08/21/2020 10:06
When u guys rising question on Mumbai police for there integrity.....then center govt also introspect or accountable to oppostion question.
Vijay G.08/21/2020 07:53
He is Harish Chandra so citizens believe him
Ashif R.08/21/2020 07:49
No single reality throughout the speech 😥😒 only blaming what Nahru was done what they were doing...bla..bla..bla..🥴 Well,sir the situation would not be the same on that time with china like today .. with china..but still u r blaming...
Shyan K.08/21/2020 03:08
If you don't have clarification blame the others for their doing past. Wow, Sir you are genius.
L M.08/20/2020 23:27
50000 X ? = 2000 cores.