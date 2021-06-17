back

Reasons For High Oil Prices. Ft. Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has shown good mileage, defending the rise in fuel prices for many years now.

17/06/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 17/06/2021 4:29 PM
  • 74.3K
  • 227

212 comments

  • Padmalochan L.
    7 hours

    Oil prices and currency weakening are affected by international rules Black money narrative has gone to black hole Atleast implement CAA NRC. On economy front you are negative

  • Aquib K.
    12 hours

    Inlogo ko nangaa(naked) krke marrna chaiye corrupt politicians saale khoon chuste hai

  • Rahul K.
    a day

    During Congress tume they use to cry like animal on th roads. Now they are giving logics

  • Vishwas B.
    a day

    Nonsense ..F

  • Manoranjan P.
    a day

    Chanda chor gadi chhodo

  • Manoranjan P.
    a day

    P m bolte tika mufta milega tum bolte petrol disel ki paisa se milega

  • Aman H.
    a day

    Duur

  • DrIshan P.
    2 days

    If oil is so oily leave the oil an some one else deal with oil.

  • Mohammed A.
    2 days

    But Pakistan is giving half of the price compared to India.

  • Paras B.
    2 days

    Minister babu’s comments are so oily that nobody can predict what next he is gonna say to justify the pricing!!

  • Jagdish A.
    2 days

    80% Miniaters are Only 2 to 4 businessman's puppet. यह सब की सही तरह से जांच हो तो इनकी संपत्ति 100 गुना बढ़ी निकलेगी क्योकि लाखो करोड़ टेक्स जनता से लेके अपने हाथ ऊपर करके महामारी में सबको रॉड पे फेक दिया था।

  • Projit B.
    2 days

    You and your Party both are shit

  • Akshay G.
    2 days

    Making fool as always

  • Khurshid A.
    2 days

    Please handed over the charger to Dr. Manmohan Singh.The price of the crude oil will come down this much faith I have. You all are failure in controlling the price either cooking oil, petrol, diesel or LPG gas.

  • Joe P.
    2 days

    But prices are the highest only in india...whereas other countries, the rates are way before... The government looted public even during the times when the intl oil prices were as low as 29usd/barrell!!!! Fcking douches running our country!! Whereas the ministers get tax free and frww travel everywhere!!

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    But giving nonsensical logic, for oil prices increase !

  • Adu P.
    2 days

    He is befooling the people

  • Nadim S.
    3 days

    Kuch bhi ...matlab kuch bhi ??

  • Hemanth K.
    3 days

    stupid and stupidity is in BJP. We shamed that a tea seller is reuing this country. We have better luck tomorrow.

  • Michael M.
    3 days

    Misguiding the people through wrong explanation, everywhere in the world even our neighbouring countries are selling petrol at lesser rates, our ministers are very greedy they want to loot the people under all circumstances, may it be petrol, diesel, cng cylinders, medical oxygen, medicines they won't spare a dying man