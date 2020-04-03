back

Religious Group Becomes Covid Superspreader

Here's how Covid-19 spread quickly from the congregation of 2,000 at a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

04/03/2020 7:57 AMupdated: 04/03/2020 9:38 AM

551 comments

  • Ibrahim A.
    5 hours

    This are cover up and fake news , . Praying and cursing all idolsim people in Delhi Delhi suffer coronavirus. Even your kids , to all idolsim people, Than you can see NYC. Caa

  • Bhanu P.
    6 hours

    In my state Andhra Pradesh 95% of positive cases are because of these tabligis.if Modi ji will extend lockdown these people are the reason.thats why education is more important.and I have seen in news like they are hiding and they were captured by police.what is their problem to identify themselves who came from Delhi ?they identified themselves at the time of caa,nrc.what happened now?they were even try to escape and flee to another country to spread the virus to other countries.tell me if I am wrong and I respect all religions.

  • Nivar N.
    11 hours

    These guys never understand.

  • Vik T.
    12 hours

    Uneducated morons

  • Azharuddin S.
    12 hours

    False report Several government authorities cleared every allegation and yet you are reporting false and fake news....

  • Brown C.
    12 hours

    This conference is important.. this is all about how to protect from this virus scam. These people are innocent.. world government faking g whole world with media..

  • Yash S.
    14 hours

    Brut. Suar k gu khata hai. No doubt. Misleading news, half truth, fuck secularism

  • Abdul A.
    15 hours

    Bullshit

  • Khairie O.
    16 hours

    Why they become super spreader? BECAUSE THE INDIAN GOVTA FAILED TO ISSUE STOP MASS GATHERING IN JANUARY. Now Indians all over will suffer because sudden lockdown of 1.3 billion Indians with a small number of testing and police and the army to watch them.

  • Zaf K.
    19 hours

    Anything being said against the Muslims have no readability looking at the Indian government's attitude towards the minorities.

  • Theodore A.
    20 hours

    Hindu fundamental propaganda

  • Aamir M.
    21 hours

    Shame to spread hate and target a religious group.

  • Syed J.
    a day

    @brut I think This was the immediate emergency lockdown but the gathering was before that. So why they need to give the phone numbers to cyber crime for further investigation. Is this any preplan..

  • Amer S.
    a day

    These are fake video from jamat tableegh. It's ealier in 2019 not from present time .

  • Adriana M.
    a day

    A Christian church was seen doing the same in the U.S. idk why y'all are just showing muslim people

  • Basheer A.
    a day

    Don't spread lies.

  • On N.
    a day

    Let's them die pliz😏😒

  • Bella B.
    a day

    They should all be put in a community hall stay togather till they are cleared of the Covit 19.... after all they stayed and shared everything when they went for gathering... for the sake of their families they should cooperate... God Bless and heal them

  • Sumit R.
    a day

    Brut????? Is that u????

  • Mohd M.
    a day

    fuck brut india