Religious Solidarity Amid Bengaluru Violence

These young Muslims stood their ground to protect a Hindu temple from rioters as thousands from their community took to the streets in anger against an incendiary Facebook post.

08/12/2020 2:57 PM
Portraits

  1. 3:01

    When All Pranab Da Wanted Was A Bicycle

  2. 10:23

    The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015

  3. 2:19

    MahatmAuction

  4. 6:20

    Anushka Vs. Virat: The Lockdown Quiz

  5. 1:08

    A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love

  6. 3:53

    Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP

951 comments

  • Sreethesh K.
    10 hours

    Hey Brut India how much do you gain financially to spread Propaganda ??!!? I may know few who would like your service... Do contact if interested !!!

  • Devendar K.
    11 hours

    It's not mobe it's Muslims did it riot because someone said something about their phophet you are not mention that

  • Abhijit S.
    21 hours

    Public ko chutya samajte hai kya tum log? This completely proves you are nothing more than a propaganda network. You have no credibility. Atleast have some shame. Human chain! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Dinesh O.
    21 hours

    Islam is very dangerous to humanity..

  • Rajiv B.
    a day

    Video https://www.facebook.com/1249557348533115/posts/1642037525951760/

  • অভিষেক গ.
    a day

    do u even know the full story?abe kitna chatoge bey?

  • Rajiv B.
    a day

    Total duration of the clip around 135 sec. 95 sec covered few headlines. Rest 40 sec i.e. 20sec in the beginning + 20sec at the end narrative set of "Human Chain" Economic times says event lasted till 2am. As per per Brut Human Chain for 2hrs ? And total "Roits" duration 5hrs ? Very sad to see educated people like & share these incorrect narratives. Meaning enclosed for ready reference Presstitute : mainstream media who give biased and predetermined views misleadingly tailored to fit a particular agenda. बिकाऊ मीडिया : मुख्यधारा के मीडिया जो एक विशेष एजेंडा फिट करने के लिए पक्षपाती और पूर्वनिर्धारित विचारों को गलत तरीके से देता है Antinational : राष्ट्र विरोधी "an anti-national political agenda" or opposed to national interests or nationalism.

  • Sourabh K.
    a day

    Wtf?? Destroyers can't be protectors, it's just a PR stunt. We won't fall for this now.

  • Manit B.
    a day

    Omg but from whom they are saving the temple you fool

  • Rajiv B.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2732938316917913&id=1562929943918762

  • Rohit T.
    a day

    Protection from whom iska bhi Jara answer mil jata to accha rahata

  • Samir D.
    a day

    Drama

  • Rajiv B.
    a day

    Nobody is talking about the 1st derogatory post but all taking about the rebut of it.... ? https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=746919582735763&id=100022531848861

  • Rohit C.
    a day

    Please Upload one more video with proper audio where these cheap actor was caught saying "jaldi upload kardo " . Come on

  • Sravan S.
    a day

    From Whom , this gang is protecting that temple from their brothers and uncles 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Rajiv B.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=606870773521648&id=251148082427254

  • Prabhakar S.
    a day

    Public stunt.... we know wherever you stay, only destroy this place for religion

  • Ashish J.
    a day

    They fire whole banglore city bt they don't have a religion BT Muslims save the mandir wid a human chain

  • Sanket K.
    a day

    Its been called out as a gimmick to give a positive twist to the riots long before it came in the mainstream media.! When will you guys learn?????

  • Pavitra N.
    2 days

    They formed human chain against whom??

