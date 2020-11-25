back

Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian

Many say Ahmed Patel was to Congress what Amit Shah is to the BJP. In 2018, this is how he responded to PM Modi's barb on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. Patel died of multi-organ failure on Wednesday. He'd been in hospital since testing positive for Covid-19 a month ago.

25/11/2020 1:06 PM
Portraits

  1. 3:26

    Electrifying Maruti 800, The “People’s Car”

  2. 7:08

    Narendra Modi’s Interaction With IPS Probationer

  3. 4:37

    The Journey From Infosys To Owning A Restaurant Chain

  4. 3:33

    The Maths Genius Who Didn’t Go To School

  5. 1:43

    Teenager Gives Thieves Run For Their Money

  6. 3:10

    Indian Languages Take New Zealand House By Storm

733 comments

  • Imran K.
    13 hours

    Bhot khoob ahmad Patel sahab

  • Bijay K.
    16 hours

    The comparison is like between a illiterate and a rational man I want to ask a simple question to all con - gress how much money you spent on infra during your last 10 years regime how much development works were undertaken by congis the liberalisation and economy achievement in 1991 solely goes to P V Narasimha Rao whom Congress never recognized and insulted in his last rites and you talk of economy when your successive finance ministers indulged in bloody loot

  • Dev S.
    17 hours

    I still cannot understand how can per capita income be 70,000/- per head

  • Nazim U.
    19 hours

    Woman deserter who never mentions his father's name gives sermons. It's tragedy of luck that innocent Indians fell in the trap of the cunning. Modi, an outcome of Islamophobia, played dirtiest tricks unparalleled in the history of modern India. The dream merchant became a cause of innocent Indians nightmares. We are confronting a catch 2-2 situation. How would we respond to the effect of own doing? This is the dilemma before us. We chose and gave unquestioned love to the man. How did he respond to our trust is the uneasiness turmoiling in our upper storey. He cut off our sanity with the sweetest edge of deceit. Indians are yet to come to terms with themselves. Even the wisest fox is surprised at the move of most wily and cold blooded person. Acid test goes a begging before sharpness of the devil.

  • Vikram C.
    19 hours

    Joker

  • Atif W.
    a day

    Fucking clown

  • Vipan S.
    a day

    अहमद पटेल नकली था कांग्रेस पार्टी हिन्दू विरोधी है एक देश में दो कानून

  • Balaji B.
    a day

    Kamra is nothing in Front on Narendra Modi ji. Modi is the GOAT Comedians 👌🐐

  • Derin S.
    a day

    Bjp worstu felllas.

  • Saiyad E.
    a day

    Wa midi JI wa

  • Sahil B.
    a day

    He says right upa is lot better than nda modi govt spread hate among people through religion

  • Sandeep M.
    a day

    Sardar patel ji ko sardar patel aur javed aktar ko javed aktar ji... Teri auukath dekh gayi

  • Samrat K.
    a day

    But we cannot neglect the incompetency of Congress in last 55 years of their rule they were not able to control population did they ever focussed on environmental issues, did they ever gave tough stand on National Security , did they ever able to control concept of divide and rule as they divide the whole Nation into different parts then came into the power except Indiraji none of the other leader able to revive congress , this Ahmed Patel was a big puppet of Congress who is no more now , so i understand the great loss of Congress filthy party with filthy people now

  • Salman K.
    2 days

  • Debasis S.
    2 days

    Don't glorify people unnecessarily all r corrupted. India is in such sorry state because of the inability of the parties those were in and r in power

  • Virendra N.
    2 days

    Ahmed patel fumbled a lot. Always elected in Rajyasabha.. Backroom remote control of congress. That's d skill..

  • Prajakt S.
    2 days

    Ye sunnn

  • Munirul H.
    2 days

    Modi misleading the nation into disastrous Land of politically created Neo Hindutva.

  • K.V. S.
    2 days

    Ahmed Patel thum tho chrelbase ho. Bakwass ba nksrkr sojanaa.

  • Umakant P.
    2 days

    But Ahmed Patel was not accused of ordering killings.

