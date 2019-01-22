back
Remembering Obama's First Inauguration Speech
10 years ago today, Barack Obama raised his right hand and made his frist speech as president of the United States. 🇺🇸
01/20/2019 7:02 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 8:27 AM
- 35.0k
- 1.1k
- 24
18 comments
Brut India01/22/2019 11:34
Obama made fans in India, too.
Job S.01/21/2019 14:29
War Criminal! And a Liar
Kishu K.01/21/2019 10:05
Best Inspirational leader and Best politician in the World..
Mohit B.01/21/2019 05:54
My president forever 🤘🤘🤘
Saddam K.01/21/2019 05:26
He is best president and great human being.....
Greg M.01/20/2019 18:20
Worst day in American history
Kish M.01/20/2019 17:40
THESE WERE JUST WORDS THEN, to appease the galleries, AND WORK WAS JUST THE OPPOSITE UNDER TRUMP THEY ARE BECOMING REALITY
Sangeeta A.01/20/2019 14:18
Change our believe system and should work for humanity at large apart from fighting for land boundries , religion and cast colour of skin , culture. Which discriminate every aspect of it
Jeff M.01/20/2019 12:34
He is a charlatan
Jan J.01/20/2019 12:22
Donald Trump should take some lessons from him. One of the inspiration in today's world as well.
Hadwdsa B.01/20/2019 10:10
Bullshit Obama horrible Swamp
Sathish Y.01/20/2019 10:02
Trump is better in Peace compared to all previous stupids
Siva P.01/20/2019 09:21
Always an inspirational leader
Sunny G.01/20/2019 08:57
He was the reason behind SYRIA and LIBYA distruction 👈👎👎isse accha toh trump hai atleast he is removing army from Syria and Afghanistan 👈
Alia A.01/20/2019 08:44
Frist speech?
Krunal P.01/20/2019 08:39
In his tenure... whole Syria and Libya destroyed ... and he got nobel peace prize .. vah...
Inman A.01/20/2019 08:30
One powerful speech, Only a leader of most powerful country could have delivered.
Shubham P.01/20/2019 08:22
.... Wow just dekh.