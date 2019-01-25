back

Republic Day Parade To Showcase Woman Power

A bunch of incredible Indian women are set to crown the Republic Day celebrations this year. Here’s a look at some of them participating in the dress rehearsals ahead of the big day. 💁🏻💪🇮🇳

01/25/2019 11:51 AM
  • 399.2k
  • 49

Boss Ladies

  1. Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

  2. Meet Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s Iron Lady

  3. Meet Kalki Koechlin

  4. Meet the Drama Queen Turned Union Minister

  5. Where Is Hema Malini Headed On A Tractor?

  6. This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right

39 comments

  • Sagar M.
    02/18/2019 19:01

    We proud u all

  • Prashanth P.
    02/12/2019 11:05

    tq Indian pm& defence menister jai hind

  • Dar A.
    02/07/2019 05:31

    sent them kashmir waiting

  • Babita B.
    02/02/2019 16:34

    As an Indian I feel proud of women

  • Ankit A.
    01/29/2019 11:48

    Jai hind

  • Brut India
    01/29/2019 11:01

    Who is the woman who led the Assam Rifles' all-woman contingent? Major Khushboo Kanwar is the daughter of a bus conductor, from Jaipur. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/assam-rifles-all-woman-major-khushboo-daughter-bus-conductor-1439914-2019-01-26

  • Sk R.
    01/29/2019 08:11

    Jay hind

  • Veera K.
    01/28/2019 18:52

    I feel proud to be a women

  • Brut India
    01/28/2019 17:49

    The parade also included a 100-year-old veteran. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/republic-day-2019-in-a-first-veterans-from-netaji-boses-ina-to-be-at-republic-day-parade-1983529

  • Rajat B.
    01/27/2019 13:04

    Jai Hind

  • Dharma K.
    01/27/2019 10:44

    Women progress is countries progress

  • Meenakshi O.
    01/27/2019 10:17

    I feel proud to be a woman

  • Sandeep P.
    01/27/2019 06:02

    Har Har Modi

  • Akash K.
    01/27/2019 05:19

    this....

  • Vinu M.
    01/27/2019 04:51

    Super yes we need more of women troops . Well done

  • Prof-Mangal L.
    01/27/2019 04:25

    Because of modi ,women are giving more important

  • Ganesh G.
    01/27/2019 03:56

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Padit R.
    01/27/2019 01:49

    Jai hind

  • Bharani D.
    01/26/2019 18:42

    Let's salute to all u scarfice for our country

  • Bharani D.
    01/26/2019 18:41

    Great