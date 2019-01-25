back
Republic Day Parade To Showcase Woman Power
A bunch of incredible Indian women are set to crown the Republic Day celebrations this year. Here’s a look at some of them participating in the dress rehearsals ahead of the big day. 💁🏻💪🇮🇳
01/25/2019 11:51 AM
39 comments
Sagar M.02/18/2019 19:01
We proud u all
Prashanth P.02/12/2019 11:05
tq Indian pm& defence menister jai hind
Dar A.02/07/2019 05:31
sent them kashmir waiting
Babita B.02/02/2019 16:34
As an Indian I feel proud of women
Ankit A.01/29/2019 11:48
Jai hind
Brut India01/29/2019 11:01
Who is the woman who led the Assam Rifles' all-woman contingent? Major Khushboo Kanwar is the daughter of a bus conductor, from Jaipur. https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/assam-rifles-all-woman-major-khushboo-daughter-bus-conductor-1439914-2019-01-26
Sk R.01/29/2019 08:11
Jay hind
Veera K.01/28/2019 18:52
I feel proud to be a women
Brut India01/28/2019 17:49
The parade also included a 100-year-old veteran. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/republic-day-2019-in-a-first-veterans-from-netaji-boses-ina-to-be-at-republic-day-parade-1983529
Rajat B.01/27/2019 13:04
Jai Hind
Dharma K.01/27/2019 10:44
Women progress is countries progress
Meenakshi O.01/27/2019 10:17
I feel proud to be a woman
Sandeep P.01/27/2019 06:02
Har Har Modi
Akash K.01/27/2019 05:19
this....
Vinu M.01/27/2019 04:51
Super yes we need more of women troops . Well done
Prof-Mangal L.01/27/2019 04:25
Because of modi ,women are giving more important
Ganesh G.01/27/2019 03:56
🙏🙏🙏
Padit R.01/27/2019 01:49
Jai hind
Bharani D.01/26/2019 18:42
Let's salute to all u scarfice for our country
Bharani D.01/26/2019 18:41
Great