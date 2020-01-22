back

Republic Day Parade: Watch Out For These CRPF Women

The CRPF’s all-women motorcycle contingent is all set to wow you this Republic Day.

01/22/2020 1:57 PM
  • 60.7k
  • 20

Changing India

  1. MP Sisters Reach Wedding Venue On Horseback

  2. Less Known Facts About India’s Constitution

  3. Japanese Minister’s Paternity Leave

  4. This Barber Shop In Tamil Nadu Is Also A Mini Library

  5. What Makes Sundar Pichai A Technology Optimist?

  6. I Am India’s Daughter: Protest Poetry From Lucknow

18 comments

  • Rakesh S.
    2 days

    🚩🚩🇮🇳🇮🇳Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩

  • Md F.
    3 days

    Nice

  • Sudhir R.
    3 days

    Jai Hind

  • Venkata R.
    3 days

    👍🌹

  • Indra D.
    3 days

    Nice

  • Rafi M.
    4 days

    This is wat armies r left vt. Some circus stunts on independence n republic days🤦‍♂️ no idea how much it costs for us to maintain huge forces. Rather spending such huge i really wonder if we cud spend on health education n industries to help fight poverty. I understand d imp of army but millions for wat? I feel humanity n citizens r d real assets. Whom do these army protect wen poor people r dieing of hunger?

  • Puspita R.
    4 days

    I love and my hard❤

  • नीर ज.
    6 days

    🇮🇳🙏💙

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Captain Tanya Shergill who led an all-male contingent on Army Day, is set to shine on Republic Day 2020 as well:

  • Urmila D.
    6 days

    All the very best to all great women

  • Afrin R.
    6 days

    This the best thing for this year’s Republic Day.

  • Sukhjit M.
    6 days

    They should better be in bikni and waxed properly... Gun to bacche bhi chala lete hai. Beauty maintenance is also there duty. Macho ladies

  • Debditya S.
    6 days

    This is great

  • Vidyavathi U.
    6 days

    Well done WOMEN

  • Swarna M.
    6 days

    Looking forward to seeing you ladies on Republic Day. Good luck.

  • Deepak C.
    6 days

    Good luck ladies ❤👍🏻

  • Shyamali D.
    6 days

    Pakistani hajir nhi hue abhi tak🤔🤔🤔

  • Letminlun H.
    6 days

    Hmm....level 1 helmet