Retired Judge And Family Caught In Dowry Harassment
She is 30 and the mother of two daughters. But she's made allegations of assault and dowry against her husband and his family. Sindhu Sharma spoke to Brut India about the disturbing CCTV footage from their home that she claims shows her husband and his father, a retired high court judge, allegedly assaulting her. 😠
09/27/2019 9:23 AM
797 comments
Mim G.11 hours
Yuck!!!!!! Thrash them to death! Judge and look at his behaviors! Bloody disgusting savage beasts! This mother in law should be severely punished, bloody stain on womanhood! This so called husband should be made impotent by cutting off his dick because he doesn't deserve to be called a man!!
Matilda C.4 days
That shameful beating her for dowry.
Xuby D.12/09/2019 07:44
What hope do we have for women and children in the country when such demoralized actions take place in a high court judges home. Hope justice is served to the girl. Iam glad she spoke about her situation. Domestic Violence is NEVER OK.
Eva G.12/08/2019 22:52
We are living in a material world and we are all material people we have to leave this material world no matter what we have our grave are all the same size and only the low thinking people fights for dowery people with morality marry to create a happy family with lots of love and those are the true people
Suriyakala N.12/08/2019 10:53
Bastards. To think there are 2 women involved in the abuse. And a judge. Wolves in sheep clothing...deceiving!
RKB S.12/06/2019 10:59
Girl. Just cut off his part when he sleeps. Serves such family right
Margaret D.12/03/2019 19:45
Real madness crazy people
Yangchen B.12/03/2019 12:35
If people like him becomes a judge then how will the Constitution work and how will our rights be protected?
Kavi A.12/03/2019 05:40
Stupid dumb ass judge.. Please get your science facts right. The father is the full reason of x-y genes factor.. Dowry things still exist is India.. Gosh Im very proud to inherent of India but certainly not on how all of you treat girls n woman der. Such a disfgrace
Juliet D.12/02/2019 12:27
This is so hard to see , but that women has suffered a lot. She need justice. Her husband and in law should be punished . SHAME on them.
Shilpa A.11/30/2019 19:07
This is horrible plz make her safe from this bastards
Thilagavathy T.11/30/2019 08:06
Criminal bastards .
Vijaya L.11/30/2019 02:31
Very disgusting family.
Mala M.11/29/2019 12:49
Real hooligans and barbarians look at the poor child seen the mother abused real dogs judge family shame on them.
Gladys S.11/28/2019 06:59
I feel sorry for the two kids, what respect they will have on that stupid father and family?!
Aisha A.11/27/2019 23:57
Dowry is worst than pros !🤮
Seema Y.11/27/2019 14:27
Shame on u judge
Jashmin P.11/27/2019 08:01
Hang them for the torture they have done to this girl for 6 yrs.Shameless.Take care of the life in front.Wanted remarriage and dowry.Go beg.
Aisha A.11/27/2019 05:09
Sana S.11/27/2019 02:35
You coward idiots Hell is your final destination for sure