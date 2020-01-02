back
Revolution and Celebration at Jamia Millia Islamia
Undeterred by the severe cold wave sweeping Delhi, this is how the students of Jamia Millia Islamia ushered in the new year.
01/02/2020 10:41 AM
KV S.21 hours
We made you sing the anthem.That itself jus a victory for Hindutva.Next we will make you sing Vande Matram.
Jahnabi K.2 days
Being Indian I know one thing that when National Anthem is sang we should stand up in sabdhan position... It way to show regards to Nation n National Anthem... But these people makes fun of it while singing n taking photos making vedio, enjoying in their own way... R those students of University... Go n learn it in any government lower primary school... Shame on them...
Prashant S.2 days
esai desh bhakti kehtai hai ya khoOf ??...😂😂😂😂😂
Ram P.3 days
Modi effects
Subhendu K.3 days
Pray for iran😁😁😁😁
Sumit J.3 days
CAA effect .... कुछ दिन बाद Vande Matarm भी बोलेंगे ... जय हिंद
Tamana S.3 days
Rip for those wh reacting haha...they are blind that they couldbt even respect the national anthem...seriously
Bharath C.3 days
My respect for modi ji is sky high. D reason being making them hold tri colour and making them sing national anthem which they refused all these years. Real meaning of acche din. I support NRC & CAA
विनोद स.3 days
Aa he gaye line pae.... Dhire dhire sabka iilag hoga..... Wait and watch....
Sandeep B.4 days
Brut..guys any news on Nankana saheb incident or was it a Fake news for you?? Lately you seem to show only one side of the narrative..time to unfollow you is near.
Suresh K.4 days
They will now sing and even tell Bharat Mata ki jai.
Manish S.4 days
are . 🤣🤣
Bharat S.4 days
भारत में मुस्लिम सुरक्षित नही -विपक्ष तो फिर विपक्ष विदेशी मुस्लिमो को भारतीय नागरिकता दिलाने के लिए इतना संघर्ष क्यो कर रहा है ?
Bharat S.4 days
15-20 हजार कुत्तों के रोड पर आ जाने से आप NRC,CAB वापस मत लेना मोदी जी आप के ऊपर 100 करोड़ शेरो का हाथ है 🙏🏻 जय श्री राम 🚩
Bharat S.4 days
होटल में बिना आईडी के रूम नही मिलता तो बिना नागरिकता के हमारे देश में कोई कैसे रह सकता है,हिंदुस्तान धर्मशाला नही है।। I support to NRC and CAB
Bharat S.4 days
100 करोड़ हिंदुओं के बीच ये दंगे करने से नहीं डरते तो सोचिए.. पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश मे हिंदुओ पर कितना अत्याचार करते होंगे!
Bharat S.4 days
ये नालायक कांग्रेसी दंगाई को शहीद कह रहे है। यह शहीदो का अपमान है ।
Bharat S.4 days
घायल पुलिसवालों से मिलने क्यों नहीं जाते राहुल और प्रियंका वाड्रा?? सिर्फ दंगाइयों से ही इतना प्रेम क्यों??? घटिया राजनीति
Bharat S.4 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣ab to gand fat gai kya madrchod log
Vijay M.4 days
जो मुसलमान राष्ट्रगान बजने नहीं देते थे मदरसो में आज इस्लामिक मूवमैंट के लिए राष्ट्रगान का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं