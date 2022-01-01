back

Reza And Puja: An Indo-Pak Love Story

She is from India, he is half-Pakistani. This is how the influencer couple from Chicago handles their cricket rivalry...

01/01/2022 4:27 PM
Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  3. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  4. 3:03

    The Surya Namaskar Story

  5. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  6. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

651 comments

  • Pooja K.
    14 hours

    😍

  • Rajeev R.
    17 hours

    Mr brut some hindu man and burqa clad Muslim girl story too plz

  • Ronit K.
    a day

    Love jihad.....

  • Zeeshan R.
    a day

    After a long time, i came across to beautiful story, they are superb in narrating their story. ❤️

  • Farrell K.
    a day

    Impossible in Canada unless ye are wealthy. Everyone is tribal here.

  • Mohammed U.
    a day

    Must have burnt Sanghis so bad 🤣

  • Aamir S.
    a day

    I think they are enjoying their life... Let them enjoy as long as ideological conflict doesn't come up between them 👍 life is too short to have so much conflict

  • Sanchi S.
    a day

  • Sabiha H.
    a day

    Omg.... International love jihad🤔

  • Salman C.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ SRK

  • Swagata S.
    2 days

    This is so cute

  • शेफाली प.
    2 days

    Haan bhai now you have huge responsibility to save love G -haad mission that is exposed widely all over India and other countries as well. Keep going BRO work hard otherwise you will missed your payment 👍

  • Uzma F.
    2 days

    Congrats for them,love Beyond borders,culture and religion🥰

  • Ravi M.
    2 days

  • Shubh S.
    3 days

    Why won't you tell puja was asked to convert? Or are you too afraid to show the reality.

  • Mohan M.
    3 days

    Best wishes most respected madam sister and sir ❤️❤️ congratulations most respected madam sister and sir ❤️❤️🙏🏿

  • Unaiza A.
    3 days

    wowww

  • Ak M.
    3 days

    Muslim babies incoming Masha Allah 🤣

  • D G.
    3 days

    😄😄😄

  • Sangeeta R.
    3 days

    No most Indians don't like Salman khan. Nor will I marry against my parents to Pakistani

