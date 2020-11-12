back

Right-Wing Vigilantes Threaten Muslim Traders Over Gods On Firecrackers

“When you are against the country, we are against you.” Members of Hindutva outfits threatened Muslim traders with dire consequences if they sold firecrackers with images of Hindu deities.

12/11/2020 1:39 PM
Portraits

  1. 4:59

    Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14

  2. 5:54

    Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian

  3. 4:08

    The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

  4. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  5. 4:38

    Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made

  6. 4:44

    Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly

2715 comments

  • Sherwin M.
    20 hours

    Jokers, gunda gardi and lunatics at all time rise.

  • Mohammed H.
    21 hours

    Waha ! This is not fair, it's the fault of company not the muslim shopkeeper on whom they are shouting.

  • Ka M.
    a day

    Ab Nahi ayege madarchood sale Diwali me hi APNI maa cudane ate ha

  • Snehanshu D.
    a day

    Ma ki chut police and govt .. destroyed this country ...when you don't have any good education you are welcome to be a goon of some party plus they don't have big muscles 🤣

  • Muhammad Z.
    a day

    And they talk about freedom of speech

  • Robert J.
    a day

    Very good. This kind of products band in Everywhere.

  • Arief B.
    a day

    C for.........???

  • Malik R.
    a day

    Geedad sala

  • Jasmine J.
    a day

    They're not hindus, these are 🐕 of some political party only because sanatan religion is very down to humanity 🙏 I respect them those who're real followers of sanatan religion and slap for these goons

  • Farhan H.
    2 days

    The end is coming soon

  • Kakarot M.
    2 days

    Napunsak hi hai bajrang dal isliye akele nhi jaate kahi 😂😂😂😂 ... Napunsak dal 😂😂

  • Ahsan A.
    2 days

    Motherfuker bastrds, Shame on them Ghatya log

  • Haroon R.
    2 days

    Feel sorry for muslims in India,they can’t even take a breath independently shame on India

  • Abid H.
    2 days

    When Indian Try to lecture Bangladesh about Minority treatment they should see their own face in mirror thousand time a day.

  • Sheraz K.
    2 days

    Biggest democracry on earth lol what a joke 🇵🇰☢🤲🏽❤

  • Harry D.
    2 days

    THESE ARE IDIOTS WHO ARE TARGETING THE RETAILERS....THEY SHOULD ASK THE MANUFACTURERS TO STOP PRINTING IMAGES OF THEIR GODS AND GODDESSES

  • Mohammad F.
    2 days

    Pigs have respect for dieties like this.. What abt worshipping naked private parts😝😝in name. Of Gods

  • Toriqul I.
    2 days

    that's india unexpected people everywhere

  • Shahzaib S.
    2 days

    This is true indian face how they treated minorities They have to take action against firecrackers factories

  • عمر ب.
    2 days

    And then people of this country says. "Its an democratic country". Is this your piece of democracy showed in this video. India is the worst country which have huge number of terrorists among public and also in government.

