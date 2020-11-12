back
Right-Wing Vigilantes Threaten Muslim Traders Over Gods On Firecrackers
“When you are against the country, we are against you.” Members of Hindutva outfits threatened Muslim traders with dire consequences if they sold firecrackers with images of Hindu deities.
12/11/2020 1:39 PM
2715 comments
Sherwin M.20 hours
Jokers, gunda gardi and lunatics at all time rise.
Mohammed H.21 hours
Waha ! This is not fair, it's the fault of company not the muslim shopkeeper on whom they are shouting.
Ka M.a day
Ab Nahi ayege madarchood sale Diwali me hi APNI maa cudane ate ha
Snehanshu D.a day
Ma ki chut police and govt .. destroyed this country ...when you don't have any good education you are welcome to be a goon of some party plus they don't have big muscles 🤣
Muhammad Z.a day
And they talk about freedom of speech
Robert J.a day
Very good. This kind of products band in Everywhere.
Arief B.a day
C for.........???
Malik R.a day
Geedad sala
Jasmine J.a day
They're not hindus, these are 🐕 of some political party only because sanatan religion is very down to humanity 🙏 I respect them those who're real followers of sanatan religion and slap for these goons
Farhan H.2 days
The end is coming soon
Kakarot M.2 days
Napunsak hi hai bajrang dal isliye akele nhi jaate kahi 😂😂😂😂 ... Napunsak dal 😂😂
Ahsan A.2 days
Motherfuker bastrds, Shame on them Ghatya log
Haroon R.2 days
Feel sorry for muslims in India,they can’t even take a breath independently shame on India
Abid H.2 days
When Indian Try to lecture Bangladesh about Minority treatment they should see their own face in mirror thousand time a day.
Sheraz K.2 days
Biggest democracry on earth lol what a joke 🇵🇰☢🤲🏽❤
Harry D.2 days
THESE ARE IDIOTS WHO ARE TARGETING THE RETAILERS....THEY SHOULD ASK THE MANUFACTURERS TO STOP PRINTING IMAGES OF THEIR GODS AND GODDESSES
Mohammad F.2 days
Pigs have respect for dieties like this.. What abt worshipping naked private parts😝😝in name. Of Gods
Toriqul I.2 days
that's india unexpected people everywhere
Shahzaib S.2 days
This is true indian face how they treated minorities They have to take action against firecrackers factories
عمر ب.2 days
And then people of this country says. "Its an democratic country". Is this your piece of democracy showed in this video. India is the worst country which have huge number of terrorists among public and also in government.