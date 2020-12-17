back

Riteish Deshmukh Speaks About The Science Of Sex Comedies

Riteish Deshmukh turns 42 today! The actor shares his experience with sex comedies, while comedians from East India Comedy think the video could be titled the “Roast of Vivek and Aftab”.

17/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 296.1K
  • 28

17 comments

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    All marathi been born out of Bijapur sultanate harem so they call my mother and Brahmins prostitute

  • Muin B.
    2 days

    Let him fucking finish the story first ....this wanna be comedians

  • Ruby T.
    3 days

    True

  • Tanisha S.
    3 days

    is that you at 3.44 and 4.42??👀

  • Omkar K.
    3 days

    Ritesh masti was ok but u crossed limits in next parts plz avoid this kind of movies

  • Thangminlein A.
    4 days

    Was it necessary to laugh into the microphone? Annoying

  • Gaurav D.
    4 days

  • Tania S.
    4 days

    But, that auto rickshaw-wala is referring to might feel like looking at all his female passengers sexuallly and might ruin the lives of multiple women and their families thinking its ok to objectify women because of films like the 'Masti series'. Would the eminent actor ever wish that one of the females(relatives/friends /closed ones) from his life get to ride this rickshaw?

  • Ayush M.
    4 days

    sunnio ye

  • Arkaprabho R.
    4 days

    Last part is actually true.

  • Srushti B.
    5 days

    Retiesh cha humor😂

  • Shraddha C.
    5 days

    He is indeed a good actor. All the best

  • Muzaffar K.
    5 days

    I didnt followed brut india for throwback videos bro

  • Nikhil B.
    5 days

    Grand masti was a good movie.

  • Anil D.
    5 days

    Local Regional National Continental Global Audience Network

  • Aminuz Z.
    5 days

    What? And yet he looked younger to me 🙄

  • Brut India
    11/12/2020 17:16

    Here is how the actor has constantly reinvented himself: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/entertainment/bollywood/060120/introducing-riteish-deshmukh-20.html

