RJ Sayema Speaks Out On Bulli Bai
"Her name was on the list because she was brave enough to scare someone." RJ Sayema Rahman was one of the Muslim women featured in the Bulli Bai app. This is what she had to say on the outrageous case. 🎥: @TheDeshBhakt
06/01/2022 12:32 PM
207 comments
Jeevan K.14 hours
We are with you
Mousumi G.a day
Exactly this is what ur brothers are doing in Bangladesh , Pakistan and other Muslim countries, if u are so liberal then u shd condemn ur brothers also like we condemn such act , no matter which wings do that
Sneha R.a day
Shame on all those Mens who are still worshipping Stones, Rocks, Idols or Mumbling to Sky, Walls, ground..... if you demonise, insult, rape, degrade ANY women or girl, because any women or girl of any faith or any religion are mother, sister globally...... Shame on ALL Religious People globally..... I shame to all Religious followers.....
Mamta K.a day
Wrong is WRONG. No matter what clarification they have it's a shameful offence. As a woman, I support other women.
Padmaja I.2 days
Will you also raise a voice against atrocities against women of other religion? there are atrocities against Hindu and Christians girls and women also
Piyush H.2 days
Mulli are always available for sale: shahi imaam
Sadab A.2 days
We Indian workship the girl but in another hand we are selling the girls and women in the market what the shameful idealogy we have we should have to think about this
Mahad A.2 days
what’s this
Sarita K.2 days
Good for you. Every woman, regardless of her faith, must speak against this horrible thing
Kopal K.2 days
More power, support and understanding to you and all the names on the list. Religion is by the men and for the men. If they want to malign another religion, they start doing it by targeting women bodies. Why? Because that's where the origin of a child, perpetuation of religion and endogamy rests . Another example of control of women's agency through organised violence.
Zakir U.2 days
Salute and respect i stand with you
Diggan K.3 days
This is how karma of "Love Jihad" unfolds.
Priyanshi N.3 days
This whole auction thing is strongly condemnable! We are with you! Women has equal right of respect irrespective of society religion country
Prerna S.3 days
Psudo secular ,दीदी 🤣🤣🤣 थोड़ा जावेद Habib को भी समझा, तेरे कॉम के मौलाना को समझा कि जबरन धर्मांतरण ना करे, मदरसे में आतंकी ना पैदा करे, cds की मौत पे ना हंसे, हला ला, ये सब अपनी कॉम की कुरीति पे भी बोल 2 नहीं लाखों शब्द समझी,tere sath गलत हुआ पर उसके लिए तुम्हारी कॉम की 70 सालों की फैलाई गंध जिम्मेदार है, जो अब तक जारी है, थोड़ा इतिहास पढ़, और निष्पक्ष रहना सीख समझी
Peter F.3 days
Morphed Images of all celebrities and top personalities are available just a Google click away. Just try doing a Google search. But why there is anger when only a particular community women is affected ? Do women of other community don't deserve respect ? Why no action on Google search who keeps morphed Images of celebrities.
Richa A.3 days
Rj archana ka style copy kar rahi he talking Me
Ashfaq L.3 days
Allah bless you
Vagvini C.3 days
As a woman I stand by and oppose what has happened ! But honestly ! The min you brought up right winger shit- you politized the issue and fell for the same trap that your offenders are trying to do !!! So my empathy with you and the others for what has happened ! But speak just the right thing to make a difference when you are a SUCCESS FREE-THINKING WOMAN Not everyone who shares this has the right mind set to support women but this can be forwarded to just degrade any right-winger even if it’s a woman … in that case you are the culprit for another woman to be degraded
Anny S.3 days
I am with you and all the women who are disrespected ....... United we stand..... Indian government plz take quick action or else.... Very soon... everyone will find themselves in hell and can do nothing... It's a matter of respect... Give respect and take respect or else face the consequences.... I salute you Sayema...fr ur strong step towards every disrespect of a human beings...
Vivek M.3 days
dukhad hain.. lekin M log H ladkiyio ki aisi hi Telegram aur doosre channels chala rahein thhe.. tab bura nahi laga ?? kyoki ladkiya doosre/gair-mazhab ki thi ?? Kya aap ko tab bhi dukh hua tha jub Ajmer aur Jalgaon ke famous kaand huey thhe anti-Hindu ??